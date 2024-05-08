There's plenty to miss if you rush through, though. For example, there are 20 Bobbleheads hidden in numerous locations that increase a certain stat when you collect them.

Think of them as rare candies of the apocalypse.

A Bobblehead is a small model of the iconic smiley Vault Boy propaganda. You'd think this would be easy to spot, but not always...

More like this

Fallout 4 Bobblehead locations

Before we begin, feel free to check out the video from YouTube channel Achievement Hunter below for a visual guide!

As we've said, there are 20 Bobbleheads in total, and each one boosts a different stat. They're scattered around the map in different regions, so don't expect to collect them in five minutes.

We'll list each Bobblehead (named after its respective stat increase) and its location below:

Agility - found in the Wreck of the FMS Northern Star, found on the south-east of the map. Head right the end of the bow, and you'll find it balancing on the end of a piece of wood.

- found in the Wreck of the FMS Northern Star, found on the south-east of the map. Head right the end of the bow, and you'll find it balancing on the end of a piece of wood. Barter - for this one head to Longneck Lukowski's Cannery, on the north-eastern part of the map. Go north-east of the cannery room, and the Bobblehead should be on top of an old computer monitor.

- for this one head to Longneck Lukowski's Cannery, on the north-eastern part of the map. Go north-east of the cannery room, and the Bobblehead should be on top of an old computer monitor. Big Guns - this one is located in Vault 95, which is on the south-west area of the map. Be wary of gunners, and head to the living quarters to find the Bobblehead on top of a radio in the middle of the room.

- this one is located in Vault 95, which is on the south-west area of the map. Be wary of gunners, and head to the living quarters to find the Bobblehead on top of a radio in the middle of the room. Charisma - for the charisma boost you'll need to head to Parsons State Insane Asylum. Makes sense. Bear in mind that you need to grab it during the Secret of Cabot House mission. You'll find it on the desk in Jack Cabot's office.

- for the charisma boost you'll need to head to Parsons State Insane Asylum. Makes sense. Bear in mind that you need to grab it during the Secret of Cabot House mission. You'll find it on the desk in Jack Cabot's office. Endurance - head to Poseidon Energy at the south-east corner of the map. Be careful of the raiders, and head up through the small rooms until you find a noticeboard with a broken computer and a toolbox in front of it. The Bobblehead is in front of the toolbox.

- head to Poseidon Energy at the south-east corner of the map. Be careful of the raiders, and head up through the small rooms until you find a noticeboard with a broken computer and a toolbox in front of it. The Bobblehead is in front of the toolbox. Energy Weapons - this one's in Fort Hagen, but, like the Charisma Bobblehead, you'll have to do it during a certain mission. This mission in question is Reunion, which is thankfully a main story quest. Once you're in Fort Hagen looking for Kellogg, head to the kitchen. It's between two fridges through the doors at the back.

- this one's in Fort Hagen, but, like the Charisma Bobblehead, you'll have to do it during a certain mission. This mission in question is Reunion, which is thankfully a main story quest. Once you're in Fort Hagen looking for Kellogg, head to the kitchen. It's between two fridges through the doors at the back. Explosives - this one is in Saugus Ironworks on the north-eastern part of the map. Head to the blast furnace, and fight off the annoying enemies. The Bobblehead is behind where the tough enemy was, at the top of the catwalk.

- this one is in Saugus Ironworks on the north-eastern part of the map. Head to the blast furnace, and fight off the annoying enemies. The Bobblehead is behind where the tough enemy was, at the top of the catwalk. Intelligence - head to the Boston Public Library, to the east of Diamond City. Be careful of the super mutants and head to the mechanical room. The Bobblehead it on the controls.

- head to the Boston Public Library, to the east of Diamond City. Be careful of the super mutants and head to the mechanical room. The Bobblehead it on the controls. Lock Picking - this one is at the Pickman Gallery. See what they did there? It's to the north of the map. In the area you meet Pickman himself, the Bobblehead is next to a flaming bin.

- this one is at the Pickman Gallery. See what they did there? It's to the north of the map. In the area you meet Pickman himself, the Bobblehead is next to a flaming bin. Luck - you'll need to head to Spectacle Island for this one. It's on the south-west of the map. Once you're on the island, head south until you see a green boat that's half submerged. The Bottlehead is in an open locker inside.

- you'll need to head to Spectacle Island for this one. It's on the south-west of the map. Once you're on the island, head south until you see a green boat that's half submerged. The Bottlehead is in an open locker inside. Medicine - head to Vault 81, where you'll need to start the mission from the doctor. The Bottlehead is at the end of the mission, in Curie's office.

- head to Vault 81, where you'll need to start the mission from the doctor. The Bottlehead is at the end of the mission, in Curie's office. Melee - this one is in Trinity Tower, which is to the east of Diamond City. Head straight to the roof and rescue Rex and Strong, then head into their cage. The Bobblehead is behind where Strong was standing, on the shelf.

- this one is in Trinity Tower, which is to the east of Diamond City. Head straight to the roof and rescue Rex and Strong, then head into their cage. The Bobblehead is behind where Strong was standing, on the shelf. Preception - head to the Museum of Freedom for this one. It's in Concord, which is pretty much the first place you go in the game. Head straight to the top of the museum, to where you talked to Garvey. The Bobblehead is on a desk next to a broken computer.

- head to the Museum of Freedom for this one. It's in Concord, which is pretty much the first place you go in the game. Head straight to the top of the museum, to where you talked to Garvey. The Bobblehead is on a desk next to a broken computer. Repair - this one is on the roof of the the Corvega Assembly Plant. Follow the catwalks all the way to the end, and the Bobblehead is on a box next to an oil lamp.

- this one is on the roof of the the Corvega Assembly Plant. Follow the catwalks all the way to the end, and the Bobblehead is on a box next to an oil lamp. Science - head to Vault 75, start the mission, then travel to the Malden Middle School. Head to the basement, where you'll be tasked with killing a gunner. The Bobblehead is where you kill him, in the office.

- head to Vault 75, start the mission, then travel to the Malden Middle School. Head to the basement, where you'll be tasked with killing a gunner. The Bobblehead is where you kill him, in the office. Small Guns - located (appropriately) in Gunners Plaza. Be careful of the gunners - this will be difficult if you're a low level. The Bobblehead is in the broadcasting room on the desk.

- located (appropriately) in Gunners Plaza. Be careful of the gunners - this will be difficult if you're a low level. The Bobblehead is in the broadcasting room on the desk. Sneak - this one's at the Dunwich Borers in the north-east part of the map. Work your way through the raiders outside and ghouls inside the quarry (again, we recommend being a fairly high level), until you get to section four. The Bobblehead is on a table between an unlit oil lamp and mounted computer.

- this one's at the Dunwich Borers in the north-east part of the map. Work your way through the raiders outside and ghouls inside the quarry (again, we recommend being a fairly high level), until you get to section four. The Bobblehead is on a table between an unlit oil lamp and mounted computer. Strength - head to the Mass Fusion Building, not far from Fanueil Hall. The Bobblehead is right at the top of the stone sculpture. Careful not to fall!

- head to the Mass Fusion Building, not far from Fanueil Hall. The Bobblehead is right at the top of the stone sculpture. Careful not to fall! Speech - head to Vault 114, then to Park Street Station. You can grab this during the Unlikely Valentine mission. The Bobblehead is in the overseer's office where Nick Valentine is being held.

- head to Vault 114, then to Park Street Station. You can grab this during the Unlikely Valentine mission. The Bobblehead is in the overseer's office where Nick Valentine is being held. Unarmed - finally, this one is at Atom Cats Garage, which is south-east of Diamond City. The Bobblehead is on the bonnet of the red car.

And that's all the Bobbleheads in Fallout 4! Good luck on your search.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.