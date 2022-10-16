Matt Goss , who was rooted to the bottom of the leaderboard with 20 points, and Kym Marsh , who was in fifth place with 32 points, found themselves in the dance-off, with both couples forced to perform their routines again – and it was Matt and Nadiya Bychkova who failed to progress to Week 5.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Kym and Graziano Di Parma, with Shirley Ballas saying that she also would have voted for the ex-Coronation Street star. But former Bros singer Matt certainly made a positive impression with his final dance.

"Matt - that's your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself," said Anton.

Craig added: "I think both couples went up a major notch. I mean Matt, you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it."

But that wasn't enough to save him.

BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking about his time on the show, Matt said: "It's an extraordinary experience. Thank you judges for your candour, you've helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

"This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."

And this is what Nadiya had to say about her partner: "First, I'm so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you're a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman."

Matt follows journalist and presenter Kaye Adams, who left in Week 2, and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, who left in Week 3.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.