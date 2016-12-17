After just securing a win against Crystal Palace mid-week, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United face another away tie this weekend against West Bromwich Albion.

United are now unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, and their new signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are hitting their stride.

But West Brom will be a tougher test than Palace, with boss Tony Pulis having masterminded four wins from their last six games.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and online below.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace v Manchester United?

Coverage starts live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm, with the match also available via the BT Sport website and app.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 5.30pm.

