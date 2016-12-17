After the Premier League's midweek matches, the fixtures come thick and fast this weekend with league leaders Chelsea travelling to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Chelsea have won 10 consecutive league games; one more would equal the club record. Crystal Palace meanwhile are slipping close to the relegation spots, and have not won in their past eight matches against London clubs.

Find out where to watch or stream the match live this Saturday below.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

The match is live on Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am. Watch online via the Sky Sports website or app.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 12.30pm.

More like this

Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?

Nicola
Adams

Gareth
Bale

Alistair
Brownlee

Sophie
Christiansen

Kadeena
Cox

Mo
Farah

Jason
Kenny

Laura
Kenny

Andy
Murray

Adam
Peaty

Kate
Richardson-Walsh

Nick
Skelton

Sarah
Storey

Jamie
Vardy

Max
Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny
Willett

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement