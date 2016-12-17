What time is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV?
Where to watch the Premier League match live online and on Sky Sports this Saturday
Published: Saturday, 17 December 2016 at 7:38 am
After the Premier League's midweek matches, the fixtures come thick and fast this weekend with league leaders Chelsea travelling to Crystal Palace.
Chelsea have won 10 consecutive league games; one more would equal the club record. Crystal Palace meanwhile are slipping close to the relegation spots, and have not won in their past eight matches against London clubs.
Find out where to watch or stream the match live this Saturday below.
Where can I watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea?
The match is live on Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am. Watch online via the Sky Sports website or app.
What time is kick-off?
Kick off is at 12.30pm.
