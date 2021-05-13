How to watch UFC 262 – live stream and TV channel for Oliveira v Chandler

UFC 262 kicks off this weekend as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler spring into the Octagon for a shot at the Vacant Lightweight Championship belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacated the title in March 2021 after retiring from the sport in October 2020, after defeating Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira and Chandler are ranked third and fourth in the charts, behind Dustin Poirier and Gaethje, and both have a shot at becoming the main target for the Lightweight division in the months to come.

The man who claims the belt can expect to be targeted by the winner of Poirier’s clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, while Tony Ferguson is on the fight card at UFC 262 and will also be eyeing up another shot at the title before long.

Oliveira’s last outing was a victory over Ferguson in December 2020, while Chandler defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January this year.

There’s plenty of drama in store this weekend and a new champion will stride away with the belt – but who will it be?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 262 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 262 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 262 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 16th May 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

How to watch UFC 262 on TV and live stream in the UK

UFC 262 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch UFC 262 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 262 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 262 only for $64.99 or combine it with an ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, a saving of more than 25% .

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 262 held?

UFC 262 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA.

The 18,000-capacity venue is typically used to host the Houston Rockets NBA team, though concerts and ice hockey matches are all hosted here. The UFC show will roll into town this weekend.

UFC 262 fight card

Main card

Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler – Lightweight

Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush – Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian v Viviane Araújo – Women’s Flyweight

Check out the full UFC 262 fight card for all the fighters involved.

