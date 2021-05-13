UFC 262 fight card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Oliveira v Chandler
The UFC 262 card is packed full of drama, with two stand-out fights in particular set to reshape the Lightweight division overnight.
Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are the headline act for the big night in Houston, Texas with both men scrapping over the Vacant Lightweight title.
Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacated the title in March 2021 following his retirement, and with Dustin Poirier already looking ahead to a scrap with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, the stage is set for No.3 Oliveira and No.4 Chandler to step up for a crack at the belt.
The victor will paint a target across their head, with a number of contenders battling for the top spot in such a competitive division.
Tony Ferguson – who was defeated by Charles Oliveira last time out in December 2020 – is also fighting on the card against No.9-ranked Beneil Dariush.
Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo go up against each other in the biggest women’s bout of the evening in the Women’s Flyweight division.
There are 12 fights in total, and we’ve got them all listed to help you make sense of it all.
In the UK? Watch UFC 262 on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC 262 on ESPN+
US viewers can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 262 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 262 fight card
All UK time.
Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 16th May)
- Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler – Lightweight
- Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush – Lightweight
- Katlyn Chookagian v Viviane Araújo – Women’s Flyweight
- Shane Burgos v Edson Barboza – Featherweight
- Matt Schnell v Rogério Bontorin – Bantamweight
Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 16th May)
- Ronaldo Souza v André Muniz – Middleweight
- Lando Vannata v Mike Grundy – Featherweight
- Andrea Lee v Antonina Shevchenko – Women’s Flyweight
- Jordan Wright v Jamie Pickett – Middleweight
Early Preliminary Card (from 11pm – Saturday 15th May)
- Gina Mazany v Priscila Cachoeira – Women’s Flyweight
- Kevin Aguilar v Tucker Lutz – Featherweight
- Christos Giagos v Sean Soriano – Lightweight
