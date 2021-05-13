The UFC 262 card is packed full of drama, with two stand-out fights in particular set to reshape the Lightweight division overnight.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are the headline act for the big night in Houston, Texas with both men scrapping over the Vacant Lightweight title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacated the title in March 2021 following his retirement, and with Dustin Poirier already looking ahead to a scrap with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, the stage is set for No.3 Oliveira and No.4 Chandler to step up for a crack at the belt.

The victor will paint a target across their head, with a number of contenders battling for the top spot in such a competitive division.

Tony Ferguson – who was defeated by Charles Oliveira last time out in December 2020 – is also fighting on the card against No.9-ranked Beneil Dariush.

Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo go up against each other in the biggest women’s bout of the evening in the Women’s Flyweight division.

There are 12 fights in total, and we’ve got them all listed to help you make sense of it all.

In the UK? Watch UFC 262 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 262 on ESPN+

US viewers can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 262 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 262 fight card

All UK time.

Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 16th May)

Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler – Lightweight

Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush – Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian v Viviane Araújo – Women’s Flyweight

Shane Burgos v Edson Barboza – Featherweight

Matt Schnell v Rogério Bontorin – Bantamweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 16th May)

Ronaldo Souza v André Muniz – Middleweight

Lando Vannata v Mike Grundy – Featherweight

Andrea Lee v Antonina Shevchenko – Women’s Flyweight

Jordan Wright v Jamie Pickett – Middleweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 11pm – Saturday 15th May)

Gina Mazany v Priscila Cachoeira – Women’s Flyweight

Kevin Aguilar v Tucker Lutz – Featherweight

Christos Giagos v Sean Soriano – Lightweight

