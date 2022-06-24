Wimbledon draw 2022: Tournament tree, route to the final and projected matches
Check out the notable matches from the first round following the Wimbledon draw 2022.
The Wimbledon draw is under way for 2022 with a tournament tree set to kick start the first round with a bang at SW19.
Men's and women's superstars will discover their fate during the understated draw which will keep seeded players apart, but that doesn't mean an easy ride.
Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams all enter the 2022 tournament as unseeded players, meaning they could be drawn against anyone.
Stand by for full updates from the Wimbledon draw as details are confirmed. We'll be updating this page regularly until the draw is complete.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2022, including notable matches in the first round featuring seeded and British players.
We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.
Wimbledon draw 2022
Selected matches. British players in italics. Projections based on highest-ranked players winning each match.
Men's singles draw: Notable first rounds
All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.
[1] Novak Djokovic v TBC
[2] Rafael Nadal v TBC
[3] Casper Ruud v TBC
[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas v TBC
[5] Carlos Alcaraz v TBC
[6] Felix Auger-Aliassime v TBC
[7] Hubert Hurkacz v TBC
[8] Matteo Berrettini v TBC
[9] Cam Norrie v TBC
[10] Jannik Sinner v TBC
[11] Taylor Fritz v TBC
[12] Diego Schwartzman v TBC
[13] Denis Shapovalov v TBC
[14] Marin Cilic v TBC
[15] Reilly Opelka v TBC
[16] Pablo Carreno Busta v TBC
[17] Roberto Bautista Agut v TBC
[18] Grigor Dimitrov v TBC
[19] Gael Monfils v TBC
[20] Alex De Minaur v TBC
[21] John Isner v TBC
[22] Botic v TBCan de Zandschulp v TBC
[23] Nikoloz Basilashvili v TBC
[24] Frances Tiafoe v TBC
[25] Holger Rune v TBC
[26] Miomir Kecmanovic v TBC
[27] Filip Krajinovic v TBC
[28] Lorenzo Sonego v TBC
[29] Dan Evans v TBC
[30] Jenson Brooksby v TBC
[31] Tommy Paul v TBC
[32] Sebastian Baez v TBC
Andy Murray v TBC
Nick Kyrgios v TBC
Men's singles draw: Projected Quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz
Casper Ruud v Hubert Hurkacz
Matteo Berrettini v Stefanos Tsitsipas
Felix Auger-Aliassime v Rafael Nadal
Women's singles draw: Notable first rounds
All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.
[1] Iga Swiatek v J Fett
[2] Anett Kontaveit v B Pera
[3] Ons Jabeur v M Bjorklund
[4] Paula Badosa v L Chirico
[5] Maria Sakkari v Z Hives
[6] Karolina Pliskova v T Martincova
[7] Danielle Collins v M Bouzkova
[8] Jessica Pegula v D Vekic
[9] Garbine Muguruza v G Minnen
[10] Emma Raducanu v A Van Uytvanck
[11] Coco Gauff v E Ruse
[12] Jelena Ostapenko v O Dodin
[13] Barbora Krejcikova v M Zanevska
[14] Belinda Bencic v Q Wang
[15] Angelique Kerber v K Mladenovic
[16] Simona Halep v K Muchova
[17] Elena Rybakina v S Zhang
[18] Jil Teichmann v A Tomijanovic
[19] Madison Keys v Misaki Doi
[20] Amanda Anisimova v X Wang
[21] Camila Giorgi v M Frech
[22] Martina Trevisan v E Cocciaretto
[23] Beatriz Haddad Maia v K Juvan
[24] Elise Mertens v C Osorio
[25] Petra Kvitova v J Paolini
[26] Sorana Cirstea v A Krunic
[27] Yulia Putintseva v A Cornet
[28] Alison Riske v Y In-Albon
[29] Anhelina Kalinina v A Bondar
[30] Shelby Rogers v P Martic
[31] Kaia Kanepi v D Parry
[32] Sara Sorribes Tormo v C McHale
Serena Williams v H Tan
Women's singles draw: Projected Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek v Jessica Pegula
Paula Badosa v Karolina Pliskova
Danielle Collins v Ons Jabeur
Maria Sakkari v Anett Kontaveit
