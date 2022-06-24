Men's and women's superstars will discover their fate during the understated draw which will keep seeded players apart, but that doesn't mean an easy ride.

The Wimbledon draw is under way for 2022 with a tournament tree set to kick start the first round with a bang at SW19.

Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams all enter the 2022 tournament as unseeded players, meaning they could be drawn against anyone.

Stand by for full updates from the Wimbledon draw as details are confirmed. We'll be updating this page regularly until the draw is complete.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2022, including notable matches in the first round featuring seeded and British players.

We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.

Full list of Wimbledon presenters, pundits and commentators

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wimbledon draw 2022

Selected matches. British players in italics. Projections based on highest-ranked players winning each match.

Men's singles draw: Notable first rounds

All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.

[1] Novak Djokovic v TBC

[2] Rafael Nadal v TBC

[3] Casper Ruud v TBC

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas v TBC

[5] Carlos Alcaraz v TBC

[6] Felix Auger-Aliassime v TBC

[7] Hubert Hurkacz v TBC

[8] Matteo Berrettini v TBC

[9] Cam Norrie v TBC

[10] Jannik Sinner v TBC

[11] Taylor Fritz v TBC

[12] Diego Schwartzman v TBC

[13] Denis Shapovalov v TBC

[14] Marin Cilic v TBC

[15] Reilly Opelka v TBC

[16] Pablo Carreno Busta v TBC

[17] Roberto Bautista Agut v TBC

[18] Grigor Dimitrov v TBC

[19] Gael Monfils v TBC

[20] Alex De Minaur v TBC

[21] John Isner v TBC

[22] Botic v TBCan de Zandschulp v TBC

[23] Nikoloz Basilashvili v TBC

[24] Frances Tiafoe v TBC

[25] Holger Rune v TBC

[26] Miomir Kecmanovic v TBC

[27] Filip Krajinovic v TBC

[28] Lorenzo Sonego v TBC

[29] Dan Evans v TBC

[30] Jenson Brooksby v TBC

[31] Tommy Paul v TBC

[32] Sebastian Baez v TBC

Andy Murray v TBC

Nick Kyrgios v TBC

Men's singles draw: Projected Quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud v Hubert Hurkacz

Matteo Berrettini v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Rafael Nadal

Women's singles draw: Notable first rounds

All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.

[1] Iga Swiatek v J Fett

[2] Anett Kontaveit v B Pera

[3] Ons Jabeur v M Bjorklund

[4] Paula Badosa v L Chirico

[5] Maria Sakkari v Z Hives

[6] Karolina Pliskova v T Martincova

[7] Danielle Collins v M Bouzkova

[8] Jessica Pegula v D Vekic

[9] Garbine Muguruza v G Minnen

[10] Emma Raducanu v A Van Uytvanck

[11] Coco Gauff v E Ruse

[12] Jelena Ostapenko v O Dodin

[13] Barbora Krejcikova v M Zanevska

[14] Belinda Bencic v Q Wang

[15] Angelique Kerber v K Mladenovic

[16] Simona Halep v K Muchova

[17] Elena Rybakina v S Zhang

[18] Jil Teichmann v A Tomijanovic

[19] Madison Keys v Misaki Doi

[20] Amanda Anisimova v X Wang

[21] Camila Giorgi v M Frech

[22] Martina Trevisan v E Cocciaretto

[23] Beatriz Haddad Maia v K Juvan

[24] Elise Mertens v C Osorio

[25] Petra Kvitova v J Paolini

[26] Sorana Cirstea v A Krunic

[27] Yulia Putintseva v A Cornet

[28] Alison Riske v Y In-Albon

[29] Anhelina Kalinina v A Bondar

[30] Shelby Rogers v P Martic

[31] Kaia Kanepi v D Parry

[32] Sara Sorribes Tormo v C McHale

Serena Williams v H Tan

Women's singles draw: Projected Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek v Jessica Pegula

Paula Badosa v Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins v Ons Jabeur

Maria Sakkari v Anett Kontaveit

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2022.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.