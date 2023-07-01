The legendary Spanish star has also dragged himself to a number of titles while hurt, including last year's French Open in Paris, during which Nadal revealed he was having daily injections in his foot to get him over line in each round of the competition

However, this multitude of injuries over the years has seen Nadal miss 11 Grand Slams across his career, sadly including this year’s upcoming Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Rafael Nadal's absence from Wimbledon 2023.

Why is Rafael Nadal not playing at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon is a tournament that Nadal is no stranger to seeing the medical table at. One year ago, he was forced to pull out at the semi-final stage following an abdominal tear during his mammoth quarter final with American ace Taylor Fritz.

An injury to Nadal’s hip, suffered during a third-round Australian Open defeat in January this year, was the latest in a long line of knee, ankle, hip, and wrist injuries that have plagued Rafa on and off for approximately a decade.

Originally slated for a recovery period of around six to eight weeks, this new injury was supposed to come and go.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alas, halfway through the year, and we’re yet to see Nadal re-emerge. Nadal has now officially shut himself down for the remainder of the 2023 tennis season.

The real kicker here is the next time we see Nadal, it will probably be the last, with the 37-year-old saying next season will be his last, should he recover to be in 2024 at all.

Following his Roland Garros withdrawal, he stated: “My intention is for 2024 to be my last year”.

Let’s hope that Nadal’s swansong provides more of the magical and downright jaw dropping moments that have made him a fan favourite for nearly 20 years.

How many times has Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon?

Rafa has lifted the trophy on Centre Court twice. He first won in 2008 after a thrilling five setter against Roger Federer, a match deemed by many fans to be the greatest tennis final of all time. Nadal won again in 2010, this time in straight sets against Tomas Berdych.

More like this

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.