However, given his injury history and subsequent dip away from the elite pack, Murray's participation in big tournaments is no longer a given. Will he play at Wimbledon this year?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Andy Murray's participation at Wimbledon 2023.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon this year?

Yes! Murray is back for more at Wimbledon following a relatively fit and free-moving 2023 so far.

He has remained injury-free for a little while now, offering fans hope that he could continue to float up the rankings and go long at SW19 over the course of the 2023 tournament.

Fans should remain grounded knowing it's miraculous that Murray is still operating at a high level with his infamous metal hip. Don't expect him to lift another Grand Slam title before he calls it a day – but don't entirely rule him out either.

Murray kicks off his tournament with a duel against British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Andy Murray ranking

Murray is currently ranked at No.39 in the world. He had dropped to a career-low No.839 in 2018 amid injury problems, but has since fought his way back through the rankings, recording five years of continuous, steady growth.

He spent the back half of 2022 in the mid-40s after starting the year in No.134, but he is currently approaching the seeded players for Grand Slam tournaments.

Murray's all-time highest position is, of course, world No.1 - which he first recorded in November 2016 and held until August 2017.

Andy Murray net worth

Murray has made $63,768,403 in career prize money, a total which puts him fourth in the overall all-time rankings.

The Brit is comfortably ahead of fifth-placed Pete Sampras, the highest-earning retired player, though Murray has earned less than half of third-placed Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic leads the prize money chart with $169,762,762 to his name, while Rafael Nadal clawed his way beyond Federer into second in recent years.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has won Wimbledon twice in his career. He became the first British player to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade – who won in 1977 – when he lifted the trophy in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He followed this with another victory in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic without dropping a set.

