Nobody can generate a buzz around Centre Court and across the sun-soaked nation quite like the former champion in full flow at SW19.

Andy Murray is one of the ultimate British sportsmen in history and his legacy will forever be tied up with Wimbledon.

Murray has suffered in recent years with numerous fitness issues, including a painful hip resurfacing procedure, but has continued to soldier on in tournaments around the world, carefully managed by his team.

Wimbledon has arrived, but will Murray be there to take part in the 2022 edition of The Championships?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about whether fans can expect to watch Andy Murray play at Wimbledon this year.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2022?

At the time of writing (Tuesday 21st June), Murray still intends to play at Wimbledon.

However, he still has hurdles to overcome between now and the tournament starting on Monday.

Murray played at Surbiton and reached the final in Stuttgart in the build-up to Wimbledon, but suffered an abdominal injury in the latter, forcing him to withdraw from Queen's last week.

He has been training at the All England Club this week, home of The Championships, but has complained of discomfort.

Earlier this week, he told reporters: "The positive is that I've been able to get on the practice court and hit balls and work on a lot of different things, but there's specific shots that I have not been able to practise and that has obviously hampered the preparations.

"The next couple of days are pretty important for me. Obviously the plan is still to play. The injury that I had is improving. I've had it rescanned since then and it's progressing in the right way.

"But you can probably work out from the nature of the injury which shots it is that I've been struggling with and haven't been able to practise. In the next few days, I'll start to increase that and test it out. And hopefully it's recovered sufficiently."

Murray's implication is that he is struggling to serve at the moment, a crucial aspect of the game. Time will tell whether he is fully fit to feature.

Andy Murray ranking

Murray is currently ranked at No.51 in the world. He had dropped to a career-low No.839 in 2018 amid injury problems, but has since fought his way back through the rankings, recording four years of continuous growth.

Earlier in June, he hit No.47 – his highest ranking in over four years – after starting 2022 in No.134. Murray's all-time highest position is, of course, world No.1 which he first recorded in November 2016 and held until August 2017.

Andy Murray net worth

Murray has made $62,779,579 in career prize money, a total which puts him fourth in the overall all-time rankings.

The total puts him comfortably ahead of fifth-placed Pete Sampras, the highest-earning retired player, though Murray has earned less than half of the third-placed Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic leads the prize money chart with $156,541,453 to his name, while Rafael Nadal has recently clawed his way beyond Federer into second.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has won Wimbledon twice in his career. He became the first British player to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade – who won in 1977 – when he lifted the trophy in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He followed this with another victory in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic without dropping a set.

