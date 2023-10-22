Medvedev is joined by Jannik Sinner at the top of the seeding charts, with the Italian fresh from defeating the Russian in the final of the China Open – Sinner's first victory over Medvedev in seven attempts.

Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are among the big names expected to take to the stage in Vienna in the same week that many stars will head to Basel for the Swiss Indoors tournament.

However, all roads lead to the ATP Finals in Turin in November. With several places up for grabs, every point counts at the end of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Vienna Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Vienna Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 23rd October 2023 with the start of the men's tournament, and runs until the final on Sunday 29th October 2023.

How to watch and live stream Vienna Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Vienna Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 21st – Sunday 22nd October

Round of 32: Monday 23rd – Wednesday 25th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 25th – Thursday 26th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 27th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 28th October

Final: Sunday 29th October

Where is the Vienna Open 2023 held?

The Vienna Open is held at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

Its show court can hold up to 16,152 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

