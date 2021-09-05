US Open 2021 prize money – How much will players earn?
We’re moving into the second week of the US Open 2021, and despite a couple of big upsets so far, a lot of big-name players are still going strong.
Novak Djokovic is still in the hunt for a calendar Grand Slam and has been on good form in the early rounds, although he did lose the first set in his third-round tie against Kei Nishikori.
Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, British hopeful Emma Raducanu continues to produce some sensational tennis, recording a thumping win over Sara Sorribes Toro in her third-round tie.
Of course, it’s not just the trophy that’s up for grabs for the remaining players – with each star also earning themselves a healthy payout.
And there’s more money on offer than ever before this year, with the players set to share a whopping £41.5 million ($57.5 million) between them, surpassing the previous 2019 record.
Despite the overall increase, however, the eventual singles winners will be receving less than they did in 2020 – with the prize money redistributed in such a way that those exiting in the earlier rounds receive more than in previous years.
There had been a slight reduction in prize money last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like things are back on the way up again now.
Men’s and Women’s Singles
- Round 1 – £54k
- Round 2 – £82.9k
- Round 3 – £130k
- Round 4 – £191.1k
- Quarter-finals – £306.5k
- Semi-finals – £486.8k
- Runner-up – £901.6k
- Winner – £1.8m
Men’s and Women’s Doubles
- Round 1 – £14.4k
- Round 2 – £24.5k
- Round 3 – £38.9k
- Quarter-finals – £67.1k
- Semi-finals – £118.3k
- Runner-up – £238k
- Winner – £476k
TOTAL US OPEN 2021 PRIZE MONEY – £41.5m