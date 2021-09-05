US Open 2021 prize money – How much will players earn?

We’re moving into the second week of the US Open 2021, and despite a couple of big upsets so far, a lot of big-name players are still going strong.

Novak Djokovic is still in the hunt for a calendar Grand Slam and has been on good form in the early rounds, although he did lose the first set in his third-round tie against Kei Nishikori.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, British hopeful Emma Raducanu continues to produce some sensational tennis, recording a thumping win over Sara Sorribes Toro in her third-round tie.

Of course, it’s not just the trophy that’s up for grabs for the remaining players – with each star also earning themselves a healthy payout.

And there’s more money on offer than ever before this year, with the players set to share a whopping £41.5 million ($57.5 million) between them, surpassing the previous 2019 record.

Despite the overall increase, however, the eventual singles winners will be receving less than they did in 2020 – with the prize money redistributed in such a way that those exiting in the earlier rounds receive more than in previous years.

There had been a slight reduction in prize money last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like things are back on the way up again now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full US Open 2021 prize money totals on offer for all players, who will be walking away with the top prize?

US Open 2021 prize money

Men’s and Women’s Singles

Round 1 – £54k

Round 2 – £82.9k

Round 3 – £130k

Round 4 – £191.1k

Quarter-finals – £306.5k

Semi-finals – £486.8k

Runner-up – £901.6k

Winner – £1.8m

Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Round 1 – £14.4k

Round 2 – £24.5k

Round 3 – £38.9k

Quarter-finals – £67.1k

Semi-finals – £118.3k

Runner-up – £238k

Winner – £476k

TOTAL US OPEN 2021 PRIZE MONEY – £41.5m