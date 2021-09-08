What time is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open today?

Emma Raducanu, you are playing tennis in the US Open 2021 quarter-finals. This is happening. This is not a dream.

The 18-year-old sensation has taken British tennis and a global audience by storm following two scintillating major tournament performances this summer.

Raducanu reached the fourth round of Wimbledon after qualifying through a wildcard, then she progressed through the US Open qualifiers to reach the main draw for the very first time in 2021.

Many expected her to fall early but the British teenager continues to go strong into the quarter-finals. She has defeated four players on the road to the last eight, including a victory over World No.43 Shelby Rogers in the Round of 16. Rogers had just defeated World No.1 Ash Barty in the previous days.

Raducanu’s journey towards the top of elite tennis has only just started, but fans across the nation will be spurring her on from thousands of miles away as she bids to make the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu’s next match including what time she is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Emma Raducanu playing today?

Emma Raducanu plays her next match at the US Open 2021 at 5pm (UK time) on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

The match begins this evening in UK time and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes, though of course that could change drastically depending on how the match is going.

She is up against No.11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland who is fresh from defeating No.23 Jessica Pegula and No.7 Iga Swiatek in consecutive rounds.

What channel is Emma Raducanu match on?

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video . You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What ranking is Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu started the US Open at her highest ever position of No.150 in the official WTA rankings, but she will explode into the top 100 based on her US Open performance.

She was ranked around the No.350 mark for most of the last year before entering Wimbledon 2021 as No.338.

By the end of Wimbledon, where she received a wildcard entry into the draw, she had reached the fourth round and climbed to No.179 in the world.

If Raducanu leaves the US Open at the quarter-final stage, she will rise to around No.84 in the world. If she reaches the semi-finals or beyond, she will be flirting with the top 50.

What is Emma Raducanu’s heritage?

Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father in 2002.

The family moved to the UK when she was only two years old and settled in Greater London.

Raducanu reportedly visits Romania regularly to visit her grandmother and family members in Bucharest meaning she will be cheered on by fans across the British Isles and beyond!

