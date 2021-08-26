How to watch US Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

Tennis is back, fans in packed stands are back, the US Open is back and it’s set up to be a terrific tournament for the Men’s and Women’s games.

The ATP draw looks depleted with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Dominic Thiem all sidelined for the remainder of 2021 through injury.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has a shot at redemption here after being defaulted from last year’s tournament due to striking a line judge with a ball.

He experienced a laboured, frustrating time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will be determined to bring his best to New York.

In the WTA tournament, World No.1 Ash Barty will hope to make the most of her time in the States but the notoriously unpredictable women’s game could very well strike again.

Aryna Sabalenka and reigning champion Naomi Osaka – who is engaged in a much-publicised, ongoing battle with the press – will both be fancied to perform well but, as we have seen already this year with Barbora Krejcikova, you can never rule out the underdogs and unseeded gems in women’s tennis.

Fans can tune in from across the globe to keep track of all the biggest matches as the event progresses. Amazon Prime Video boast the rights to the tournament so you won’t miss a moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2021 tennis tournament. You can also find out the full US Open 2021 schedule with our handy guide during the week of the tournament.

When is the US Open 2021?

The tournament started on Monday 30th August 2021 and runs until Sunday 9th September 2021.

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video . You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

US Open 2021 schedule

The tournament is spread across a two-week period after a lengthy spell of qualifying. The Men’s and Women’s Singles events run in-sync with each other unless specified.

First round: 30th-31st August

Second round: 1st-2nd September

Third round: 3rd-4th September

Round of 16: 5th-6th September

Quarter-finals: 7th-8th September

Semi-finals: 9th September (women), 10th September (men)

Final: 11th September (women), 12th September (men)

Check out the full US Open 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play.

Where is the US Open 2021 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Crowds are back and the ATP Tour is slowly resembling its pre-COVID self, though not fully back to normality.

