US Open 2021 tennis schedule – Order of Play Monday 30th August
We've rounded up the full US Open 2021 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Monday 30th August.
It’s go, go, go for the US Open 2021 as a hefty majority of the top seeds start their competition today (Monday, 30th August).
Andy Murray, who has overcome an injury which forced him to pull out of Tokyo 2020, will take on Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round on Monday.
Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty is being touted as the player to beat in the women’s singles, although Naomi Osaka will be attempting to lift the title for the third time in four years – the latter is on court today.
Five British players will be playing in the opening day of the singles tournament, including Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie.
There is a noticeable lack of big name stars taking part in the New York event as Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all pulled out due to injury.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2021 Order of Play.
US Open 2021 schedule
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Monday 30th August
Louis Armstrong Stadium
From 4pm
Donna Vekic (CRO) v Garbine Muguruza [9] (ESP)
John Isner [19] (US) v Brandon Nakashima (US)
Magda Linette (POL) v Coco Gauff [21] (US)
From 00.00am
Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Aryna Sabalenka [2] (BLR)
Roberto Bautista Agut [18] (ESP) v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
From 5pm
Madison Keys (US) v Sloane Stephens (US)
Andy Murray (GB) v Stefanos Tsitsipas [3] (GRE)
From 00.00am
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Naomi Osaka [3] (JPN)
Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Daniil Medvedev [2] (RUS)
Court 10
From 4pm
Thiago Monterio (BRA) v Dan Evans [24] (GB)
Heather Watson (GB) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Johanna Konta (GB)
Cameron Norrie [26] (GB) v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
