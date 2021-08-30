US Open 2021 tennis schedule – Order of Play Monday 30th August

It’s go, go, go for the US Open 2021 as a hefty majority of the top seeds start their competition today (Monday, 30th August).

Andy Murray, who has overcome an injury which forced him to pull out of Tokyo 2020, will take on Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round on Monday.

Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty is being touted as the player to beat in the women’s singles, although Naomi Osaka will be attempting to lift the title for the third time in four years – the latter is on court today.

Five British players will be playing in the opening day of the singles tournament, including Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie.

There is a noticeable lack of big name stars taking part in the New York event as Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all pulled out due to injury.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2021 Order of Play.

US Open 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Monday 30th August

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 4pm

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Garbine Muguruza [9] (ESP)

John Isner [19] (US) v Brandon Nakashima (US)

Magda Linette (POL) v Coco Gauff [21] (US)

From 00.00am

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Aryna Sabalenka [2] (BLR)

Roberto Bautista Agut [18] (ESP) v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm

Madison Keys (US) v Sloane Stephens (US)

Andy Murray (GB) v Stefanos Tsitsipas [3] (GRE)

From 00.00am

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Naomi Osaka [3] (JPN)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Daniil Medvedev [2] (RUS)

Court 10

From 4pm

Thiago Monterio (BRA) v Dan Evans [24] (GB)

Heather Watson (GB) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Johanna Konta (GB)

Cameron Norrie [26] (GB) v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

