World No.1 Novak Djokovic and World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will be in attendance as they seek to add to their behemoth tallies, while reigning champion Holger Rune returns to defend his crown.

The Paris Masters also offers a glorious opportunity for the chasing pack to squeeze into the ATP Finals taking place in November.

A handful of spaces remain for those who finish the season with a flourish in Paris, but who will go all the way? And can anyone halt the march of Djokovic and Alcaraz out in front?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paris Masters 2023 tennis tournament.

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world 2023 | Best female tennis players in the world 2023

When is the Paris Masters 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 30th October 2023 with the start of the men's tournament and runs until the final on Sunday 5th N0vember 2023.

How to watch and live stream Paris Masters 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Paris Masters 2023 schedule

ATP 1000 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 28th – Sunday 29th October

Saturday 28th – Sunday 29th October Round of 64: Monday 30th – Tuesday 31st October

Monday 30th – Tuesday 31st October Round of 32: Tuesday 31st October – Wednesday 1st November

Tuesday 31st October – Wednesday 1st November Round of 16: Thursday 2nd November

Thursday 2nd November Quarter-finals: Friday 3rd November

Friday 3rd November Semi-finals: Saturday 4th November

Saturday 4th November Final: Sunday 5th November

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Paris Masters 2023 held?

The Paris Masters is held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Its show court can hold up to 15,609 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.