While the tournament itself is worth fewer points than the likes of Eastbourne and Queen's taking place next week, time on grass is vital going into this new phase of the season.

The Nottingham Open is firmly under way with a solid array of women's and men's players in preparation mode for Wimbledon.

The women's tournament is a designated WTA 250 event, a higher standard than the men's ATP Challenger status, meaning reigning champion and world No.14 Beatriz Haddad Maia will return to the court.

World No.8 Maria Sakkari is top seed, while Magda Linette, Donna Vekic and Anhelina Kalinina are also involved and hoping to freshen up ahead of Wimbledon.

Andy Murray is the big draw in the men's tournament and will enter as top seed just days after winning the Surbiton Trophy. He will be joined in the draw by Thanasi Kokkinakis and Constant Lestienne.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Nottingham Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 12th June 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 18th June 2023.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Nottingham Open 2023 schedule

WTA 250 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 10th – Sunday 11th June

Round of 32: Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 14th June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 15th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 17th June

Final: Sunday 18th June

ATP Challenger (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Sunday 11th – Monday 12th June

Round of 32: Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 14th – Thursday 15th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 16th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 17th June

Final: Sunday 18th June

Where is the Nottingham Open 2023 held?

The Nottingham Open is held at the Nottingham Tennis Centre in the UK.

It is the largest public tennis centre in the country, with approximately 2,500 fans able to watch the action on the main show court at the complex.

