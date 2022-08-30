In the year since her unlikely triumph, Raducanu has become a global star – taking home the Sports Personality of the Year Award at the end of 2021 and cracking the top 10 in the LTA rankings for the first time in July.

Emma Raducanu's against-the-odds win at last year's US Open is one of the finest British sporting achievements of all time – and now, the British teenager is back in New York looking to defend her crown.

Her results, however, have been somewhat inconsistent. She's suffered second-round losses in each of the three Grand Slam events so far this year and struggled to find the form that made her unstoppable during her incredible Flushing Meadows victory last year.

Still, there are signs that she's coming back into form just in time – with impressive wins against former World Number One's Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the recent Cincinnati Masters, boosting hopes that she could go on another memorable run.

First up for Raducanu is a tie against French star Alize Cornet, who herself reached the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 Australian Open. The pair have never played before and it looks set to be a closely fought match as they each aim to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

US Open 2022 schedule: Today's order of play

What time is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?

Raducanu's first match at this year's US Open will see her take to the Louis Armstrong Stadium at roughly midnight tonight – although that time is subject to change depending on the length of previous matches on the court.

Emma Raducanu next match

First round

Wednesday 31st August 2022 – midnight

Emma Raducanu [11] v Alize Cornet

Emma Raducanu results

How to watch Emma Raducanu at the US Open

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to the tournament in the UK, so the streamer is the only place you can keep up with all the action from Flushing Meadows – including Raducanu's defence of her title.

The good news for those that aren't already subscribers is that you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also grant you access to sport-related shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a full subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, in addition to access to the full Amazon Prime Video library.

