The Serbian star has been unable to compete in the USA since the COVID-19 pandemic started due to his vaccination status, but a change in national policy means he will be able to travel to Cincinnati ahead of the US Open.

Djokovic will feature in the doubles tournament as well as the singles competition as he seeks to build form and fitness ahead of a critical outing at Flushing Meadows later this month.

In the women's game, World No.1 Iga Świątek has been reined in by Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA Rankings with the gap cut from thousands of points to mere hundreds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Cincinnati Masters 2023?

The tournament begins on Sunday 13th August 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 20th August 2023.

How to watch and live stream Cincinnati Masters 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Cincinnati Masters 2023 schedule

ATP 1000 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 12th – Sunday 13th August

Round of 64: Sunday 13th – Tuesday 15th August

Round of 32: Tuesday 15th – Wednesday 16th August

Round of 16: Thursday 17th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 18th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 19th August

Final: Sunday 20th August

WTA 1000 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 12th – Sunday 13th August

Round of 64: Sunday 13th – Tuesday 15th August

Round of 32: Tuesday 15th – Wednesday 16th August

Round of 16: Thursday 17th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 18th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 19th August

Final: Sunday 20th August

Where is the Cincinnati Masters 2023 held?

The Cincinnati Masters is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

Its show court can hold up to 11,435 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

