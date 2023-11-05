Switzerland enter the competition as reigning champions after recording their first ever triumph in the tournament thanks to inspired performances led by Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann.

USA are the most decorated team in the tournament's history with 18 titles to their name, followed by Czech Republic and Australia with 11 and seven titles respectively.

The Americans are back with a strong team in 2023, headed up by Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens among their ranks, while Britain will not be represented in the Finals after they failed to qualify - despite a strong year for the likes of Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage in singles tournaments.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023?

The tournament finals begins on Tuesday 7th November 2023 and runs until the final on Sunday 12th November 2023.

How to watch and live stream Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 schedule

Tuesday 7th November

Australia v Slovenia (10am)

Switzerland v Czechia (4pm)

Wednesday 8th November

France v Italy (10am)

Spain v Canada (4pm)

Thursday 9th November

Australia v Kazakhstan (10am)

Italy v Germany (10am)

Switzerland v USA (4pm)

Canada v Poland (4pm)

Friday 10th November

France v Germany (10am)

Kazakhstan v Slovenia (10am)

Spain v Poland (4pm)

Czechia v USA (4pm)

Saturday 11th November

SF1: Winner Group B v Winner Group D (10am)

SF2: Winner Group A v Winner Group C (4pm)

Sunday 12th November

Final (3pm)

Where is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 held?

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals is held at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

It is the Spanish national football team stadium capable of holding up to 60,000. However, in its tennis setup, it can hold 27,000 fans - as it has done for the Davis Cup Finals on two occasions.

