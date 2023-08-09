But, there's still plenty of time left to prepare and even time left to grab tickets. If you're yet to grab a seat at the tournament, then head over to how to get Rugby World Cup tickets, but if you're looking to show your support, or perhaps delight the rugby fan in your life, then you've come to the right place.

For your perusal, we've put together this guide of the best Rugby World Cup merchandise. Whether you're watching the competition at home or in person, you're not going to want to pass up on this.

We've got everything from World Cup lanyards to chocolate rugby balls, as well as official merchandise from all the home nation teams. Best of all, we can show you where to get the playing shirts for each competing country including England.

So, if you've got money to spend, it's time to use it or lose it on this list of the best Rugby World Cup merchandise.

There's also still time to grab a spot at the rugby Summer Series, which is taking place on home soil. Here's how to get Summer Series tickets.

Best Rugby World Cup shirts and merchandise at a glance:

France 2023 Rugby Match Schedule Poster, £5.68

Rugby World Cup France 2023 Lanyard, £5.99

Ultimate Beer Glass Rugby Boot Mug, £7.99

Good Try! Rugby socks, £8

Chocolate rugby balls, £14.99

Scotland World Cup bobble hat and scarf, from £17

Biscuiteers Rugby Letterbox biscuits, £25

Official World Cup Stadium T-shirt, £30

Rugby World Cup 2023 team shirts, from £35

Gilbert Rugby World Cup 2023 Replica Ball, £35.99

Ireland Adult Unisex Backpack, £40

Wales World Cup long sleeve shirt, £60

England World Cup Home Short Sleeve Jersey, £80

England World Cup Alternate Short Sleeve Jersey, £80

Rugby World Cup 2023 jacket, £116.99

Best Rugby World Cup shirts and merchandise to buy in 2023

England World Cup Home Short Sleeve Jersey

Umbro / England Rugby Store

The official World Cup kit for England was unveiled last month by Umbro. Simple and classic, the white shirt features the logo for this year's tournament as well as the iconic red rose. Across the competition, this will be the shirt most often worn by the team, meaning you too could fit in with the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Marcus Smith.

Buy England World Cup Home Short Sleeve Jersey for £80 at England Store

England World Cup Alternate Short Sleeve Jersey

Umbro / England Rugby Store

When the teams' shirts have the potential to clash on the rugby pitch, one nation is required to wear their alternate jersey. In this case, England is swapping the white and red for this sleek navy design, again featuring the tournament logo and rose, as well as a red stripe pattern running across the chest. Both this and the home shirt are available now in men's and women's sizes at England Rugby Store.

More like this

Buy England World Cup Alternate Short Sleeve Jersey for £80 at England Store

Rugby World Cup 2023 team shirts

Macron/Adidas/Canterbury/Lovell Rugby

A lot of creative new shirt designs have come out in the run-up to this year's World Cup, from the subtle silver ferns of the All Blacks to the bold red stripes of Japan. And whether you're after the shirt that fits your nationality or just like a certain pattern, you can find every team's shirt online. Most are on sale at Lovell Rugby, with prices starting at a low £35 – you'd be rucking mad to ignore this!

Buy Rugby World Cup 2023 team shirts from £35 at Lovell Rugby

Rugby World Cup France 2023 Lanyard

PACSuppliesGlobal / Etsy

This beautifully designed World Cup lanyard is the perfect solution to keeping your tickets safe. Or, if you've not managed to get a seat at the tournament, you could use it to spice up your work lanyard and show everyone where your mind will be for the next two months. Now available at Etsy.

Buy Rugby World Cup France 2023 Lanyard for £5.99 at Etsy

Scotland World Cup bobble hat and scarf

Macron / Lovell Rugby

In our professional opinion, Scotland's home kit for the World Cup is simply gorgeous, but we're also slightly in love with the team's other official merchandise, like this bobble hat and scarf. Designed by Macron, these accessories come in black with a lighter grey tartan pattern and – in case it's not clear who you're supporting – the Scotland rugby logo. Guaranteed to keep you cosy even up in the highlands, the scarf is on sale for £17 and the hat is available for £22.

Buy Scotland World Cup bobble hat and scarf from £17 at Lovell Rugby

Gilbert Rugby World Cup 2023 Replica Ball

Decathlon

Fancy yourself a Fly Half? Well, you can practice those conversions with this replica World Cup ball. Featuring the official tournament logo, colours, and the #RWC2023, this beautifully designed ball is the perfect bit of memorabilia. In fact it's so nice, it will be hard to decide whether you want to practice at Centre, or use it as a centre piece!

Buy Gilbert Rugby World Cup 2023 Replica Ball for £35.99 at Decathlon

Wales World Cup zip up jacket

Macron / Lovell Rugby

Is there a more recognisable rugby logo than the three feathers of Wales? That, combined with the fiery dragon red, makes for a continuously iconic shirt design. Now, not only can you get a Welsh World Cup shirt, but also this stylish zip up jacket with white cuffs and collar. Featuring a dark red strip design, the Wales emblem and World Cup branding, this item will make sure you remember this tournament for years to come.

Buy Wales World Cup zip up jacket for £60 at Lovell Rugby

Biscuiteers Rugby Letterbox biscuits

Biscuiteers

This looks scrummy! From Biscuiteers you can grab this box of delicate rugby biscuits, with the designs including a ball, a boot, a touchline flag, and a goal post. Made of Royal Icing and sugary shortbread, this is the perfect scran to have while watching a match.

Buy Biscuiteers Rugby Letterbox biscuits for £25 at Biscuiteers

France 2023 Rugby Match Schedule Poster

SportsHeadHQ / Etsy

For the real rugby fans out there, this poster is perfect for keeping track of this year's tournament. With a score box for each match, you can track every team's progress from the groups to the knock-out stages and even the final.

Buy France 2023 Rugby Match Schedule Poster for £5.68 at Etsy

Ireland Adult Unisex Backpack

Canterbury

As Grand Slam winners of this year's Six Nations, Ireland are expected to do well in the World Cup. So, why not show your support with this bright green backpack, with the team's logo front and centre (or is it back and centre?).

Buy Ireland Adult Unisex Backpack for £40 at Canterbury.com

Good Try! Rugby Socks

Not on the High Street

If team tops or obvious displays of support aren't your thing, then you can still show a little bit of rugby flare with these socks. This pair comes in navy with a pattern of goal posts, balls, players and the word "Try" scattered across them. Available at Not on the High Street, we think this would make a great mini present or stocking filler (it's never too early!).

Buy Good Try! Rugby Socks for £8 at Not on the High Street

Chocolate rugby balls

Choc on Choc / Not on the Highstreet

Choc On Choc has made these adorable chocolate rugby balls for you to munch on while watching the upcoming matches. Whether you're looking to share with a group or are hosting a World Cup party of one, this is a great, and tasty, way to get into the spirit.

Buy Chocolate rugby balls for £14.99 at Not on the Highstreet

Official World Cup Stadium T-shirt

Macron / Lovell Rugby

As part of the official World Cup merchandise, you can buy T-shirts for each French stadium. There are nine cities being used to host this year's tournament, including Paris, Bordeaux and Lille, and each top has a unique design to represent each one. So, if you're going to one of the matches, or just have a favourite French city, you can check out these shirts.

Buy Official World Cup Stadium T-shirt for £30 at Lovell Rugby

Ultimate Beer Glass Rugby Boot Mug

Amazon

Get ready to celebrate your team's victory with this ultimate rugby beer glass - which comes in the shape of a boot. This mug can contain half a pint of liquid and is on sale at Amazon.

Buy Ultimate Beer Glass Rugby Boot Mug for £7.99 at Amazon

Rugby World Cup 2023 jacket

Macron

There's a chance the World Cup might get a bit chilly as it carries on into October. So instead of learning the French for "it's cold" (it's "Il fait froid" by the way), make sure you're prepared with this official World Cup jacket.

Buy Rugby World Cup 2023 jacket for £116.99 at Macron

Want more sporting merch? We've got the best Women's Football World Cup merchandise.

Advertisement

Plus, find out how to get NFL London tickets and the best UK stadium tours.