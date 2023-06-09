This October, five American Football teams are coming over to play three fixtures as part of the regular NFL season.

It’s time for a Hail Mary – tickets for NFL London are on sale once again and you’ll have to be quick if you want to get a spot in the End Zone.

In keeping with tradition, these matches will be held at two of the UK’s biggest stadiums, Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium and, if last year is anything to go by, they’re expecting a huge turnout.

Last year, crowds of 60,000+ attended to see the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers and more. This year, it’s the turn of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons to draw in the crowds at Wembley, while the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans.

The international series began back in 2007, when the Miami Dolphins played the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium. Since then, the tours have been split into the NFL London Games, NFL Mexico Game and the Germany Games, with 33 games overall being held in London.

So, how about we hand-off some of the details? Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy NFL London tickets at NFL+

Buy NFL London tickets at LiveFootballTickets.com

Who will play NFL in London 2023?

Five teams will be coming over this autumn to play in the three fixtures: Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans.

To start, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing their home game against Atlanta Falcons, for their 10th ever match in the UK. Then it’s the turn of the Jaguars to play against the Buffalo Bills, before the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans.

The UK will be receiving the teams for three games this October as part of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the regular NFL season. All matches will kick off at 2:30pm (9:30am EST) and will be streamed for UK viewers on DAZN. Here are the dates and venues for all three matches:

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars | 1st October 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills | 8th October 2023 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans | 15th October 2023 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to get to Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium can be found in Northwest London and is easy as pie to get to. You can get there via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail, so you’re spoilt for choice of routes.

How to get to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Getting to Tottenham Hotspur is just as easy, with four stations to choose from. You can head to White Hart Lane (London Overground), Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services), Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services), or Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground). You can also pre-book the shuttle bus service from Alexandra Palace (Great Northern Services) and Wood Green (Piccadilly Line).

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

Through the general sale, NFL tickets for the Wembley game cost anywhere between £59 and £205 depending on where you sit. For Tottenham, this is likely to be a little higher with last year’s prices starting at £64.

If you buy through re-sale, the cost is always going to jump up, with £150 for Wembley and £375 for Tottenham being the current prices.

Then, if you pick hospitality, you’re spending a minimum of £295 but with the promise of food, drink and a great view.

How to get NFL London 2023 tickets

NFL Draft order Getty Images

Getting a spot at this year’s NFL games is a bit tricky as Wembley and Tottenham are releasing their tickets at different times, and on different platforms. We’ll break down for you where to get tickets for each and when they go on sale, but for now keep in mind that this is a hugely popular event and spaces are likely to sell out faster than Justin Fields can run.

If you find yourself missing out on the initial ticket release, you can always head over to the resale site LiveFootballTickets.com. This website has a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot and can guarantee you a seat at one of the games, if at a higher price. Right now, tickets are selling on there for £150.

Buy NFL London tickets at LiveFootballTickets.com

How to get tickets to NFL London at Wembley

General sale tickets for the Falcons v Jaguars game at Wembley will go on sale on 9th June. To get them, you need to head over to the Jacksonville Jaguars website.

You can also go to Club Wembley and take a look at the different hospitality packages on offer. With prices starting at £339 you’ll receive premium access seating, entry to the exclusive hospitality suite, and all-inclusive drinks.

Buy NFL London tickets at Wembley Stadium at Jaguars.co.uk

Buy NFL London hospitality tickets at Club Wembley

How to get tickets to NFL London at Tottenham

For the two games at Tottenham, you’ll need to register your interest before the general sale opens on 22nd June. To do this you can head on over to the NFL website, and we’ll be sure to update you when the sale goes live.

Or, if you want to get a jump on things, you can grab one of the Premium Packages currently available. Starting from £295, you can watch the game in style with pre-game food, half-time snacks, and an inclusive drink on the side, plus access to the stadium’s atmospheric lounge.

Buy NFL London tickets at Tottenham Hotspur at NFL+

Buy NFL London Premium Packages at Ticketmaster

