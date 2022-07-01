Of all of the Northern Hemisphere teams playing south of the equator in July, Gregor Townsend's side look to have the easiest task on paper – a three-match series against the Pumas – but that speaks more to their collective struggles going south than anything else.

Scotland will be the opponents on Saturday for what is Argentina's first home game since 2019.

New Argentina head coach Michael Cheika will want to make a strong start to his tenure on home soil, and his players will be desperate to show their best after such a long wait for a home crowd.

The Scots may have won all of their last five games against Argentina – and seven of their last eight – but they have left Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, and Chris Harris at home to rest, which may give opportunities to other players but undoubtedly weakens the team.

The Six Nations ended poorly for the tourists, but there is still a lot of positivity surrounding Townsend's side, who believe they can come away with a series win.

The first of three Tests will be played at the Estadio 23 de Agosto in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday, and is lining up to be an enthralling contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Scotland?

Argentina v Scotland will take place on Saturday 2nd July 2022.

The game takes place at the Estadio 23 de Agosto, the 23,200-capacity ground in San Salvador de Jujuy.

What time is kick-off?

Argentina v Scotland will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Argentina v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Argentina v Scotland odds

