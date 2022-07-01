They've never won a game against their hosts in South Africa – losing in all of their 10 previous attempts – and have come out on top in just six of the 37 games between the two nations.

Wales get their three-match tour of South Africa underway on Saturday the at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, in what looks a stern test.

Those numbers do not make pretty reading for Wayne Pivac, whose side endured a hugely disappointing 2022 Six Nations campaign.

Wales's only win came against Scotland, which is far from ideal preparation for a trip to the Southern Hemisphere to face the world champions.

The Springboks added a home series victory against the Lions to their 2019 World Cup triumph last summer and will be keen to impress the home support in front of what is expected to be a big crowd in Pretoria.

Winning even one of the three Tests in South Africa over the next month would mean that Pivac's side can come away from this tour with some positivity, but that is certainly easier said than done.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Wales on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Wales?

South Africa v Wales will take place on Saturday 2nd July 2022.

The game takes place at the Loftus Versfeld, the 51,762-capacity ground in Pretoria.

What time is kick-off?

South Africa v Wales will kick off at 4:05pm.

You should also check out New Zealand v Ireland, taking place in Auckland this weekend.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is South Africa v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

South Africa v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: South Africa (1/16) Draw (40/1) Wales (15/2)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.