Indeed, a winless series could well mean time is called on Jones' tenure with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France now on the horizon.

On the back of a dismal Six Nations campaign and defeat to the Barbarians in June, there is plenty of pressure on England coach Eddie Jones ahead of the upcoming three-match tour of Australia.

The last time England were Down Under, in 2016, they claimed a hugely impressive 3-0 series victory but they're unlikely to be heading to the Southern Hemisphere with quite as much confidence this time around.

They play the first of three Tests against the Wallabies on Saturday in Perth, with a 36-strong squad that includes 10 players who were involved in that 3-0 win.

Among those are Danny Care and Billy Vunipola, who have been brought back in from the cold by Jones for the tour of Australia.

England have won the last eight matches against Saturday's opponents, so they certainly won't be short of motivation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v England on TV and online.

When is Australia v England?

Australia v England will take place on Saturday 2nd July 2022.

The game takes place at the Optus Stadium, the 65,000-capacity ground in Perth.

What time is kick-off?

Australia v England will kick off at 10:55am.

What TV channel is Australia v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 10:15am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Australia v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Australia v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Australia (8/15) Draw (20/1) England (8/5)*

