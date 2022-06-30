The home nations and Ireland have all embarked on globe-trotting tours to the southern hemisphere and will be determined to prove their might against illustrious opponents.

The Summer Internationals are here and rugby fans have plenty to look forward to in the weeks to come.

England travel to face Australia in the showpiece pick of the action this summer, while Wales travel to face South Africa in another blockbuster tour.

Ireland face the longest trip as they challenge the All Blacks in New Zealand, while Scotland jet off to face Argentina in a tricky series of matches.

Fans across the world will tune in from a multitude of time zones and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action from across the UK.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch the Summer Internationals rugby including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch live rugby Summer Internationals 2022

All home nations – and Ireland – Summer Internationals games will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout their tours.

Sky customers can add individual channels to their deal for just £18 per month, or the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch games with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Rugby Summer Internationals on TV – fixtures

All UK times.

Week 3

Friday 1st July 2022

Romania v Italy (7pm)

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Japan v France (7am) Premier Sports 1

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Australia v England (10:55am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Week 4

Saturday 9th July 2022

Japan v France (6:50am) Premier Sports 1

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Australia v England (10:55am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm) Sky Sports Action

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 10th July 2022

Georgia v Italy (5pm)

Week 5

Saturday 16th July 2022

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Australia v England (10:55am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm) Sky Sports Action

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm) Sky Sports Action

For all the fixtures and results broken down into each of the home nations, plus Ireland, check out the full list below.

England tour of Argentina 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Australia v England (10:55am)

Saturday 9th July 2022

Australia v England (10:55am)

Saturday 16th July 2022

Australia v England (10:55am)

Ireland tour of New Zealand 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am)

Saturday 9th July 2022

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am)

Saturday 16th July 2022

New Zealand v Ireland (8:05am)

Scotland tour of Argentina 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm)

Saturday 9th July 2022

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm)

Saturday 16th July 2022

Argentina v Scotland (8:10pm)

Wales tour of South Africa 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm)

Saturday 9th July 2022

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm)

Saturday 16th July 2022

South Africa v Wales (4:05pm)

