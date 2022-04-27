The 32 NFL teams will select more than 260 players across seven rounds in three days. The Draft is quite a spectacle, and this year is no exception given that it's being staged in Las Vegas.

The time has arrived for the NFL Draft 2022 as the finest players in college football prepare for life in the professional game.

Jacksonville Jaguars are the first team on the clock as they aim to inject star quality into their faltering franchise. They aren't the only people on the clock, however.

The cost of following US-based sports in the UK is a jumbled body clock with the opening round of the NFL Draft to be held during unsociable hours for British fans.

However, there are three days of drama to soak up with later rounds being drawn at earlier times, meaning it's not all late nights and drooping eyes for those desperate to tune in from the UK.

When does the NFL Draft 2022 start in UK time?

The NFL Draft 2022 first pick will be made at approximately 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday 29th April 2022.

Sky Sports NFL and Main Event coverage of the event begins at 9pm UK time on Thursday 28th April with Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold spearheading the Draft Preview coverage. They will hand over to the NFL Network team at 11pm UK time for the build-up to the main event.

NFL Draft schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 28th April – DAY ONE

Round 1

From 1am (Friday 29th April) on Sky Sports NFL

Friday 29th April – DAY TWO

Round 2-3

From midnight on Sky Sports NFL

Saturday 30th April – DAY THREE

Round 4-7

From 5pm on Sky Sports NFL

