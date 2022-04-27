The 87th NFL Draft will see all 32 professional teams convene in their war rooms to pick the finest graduates from the college football system. A grand total of 262 athletes will be selected for the big time over a gruelling three-day schedule.

The NFL Draft order is locked and ready to roll ahead of the 2022 event, which will beam live from Las Vegas this week.

The NFL Draft order is determined based on how a team performs in the previous year. The team with the worst win-loss ratio is handed the first overall pick, and the Super Bowl champions are given the last pick.

This process continues for seven rounds across three days until each teams boasts seven shiny new players each. Simple, right? Well, not exactly.

During the season, NFL teams can trade their place in the draft order for other teams' picks and players. For example, in 2021, Team A could have sent their first round draft pick to Team B in exchange for a fourth round pick and a player.

That means the draft order is messed up and will continue to be tinkered with on the night as teams wheel and deal to extract maximum value from every pick they have been afforded.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full NFL Draft order ahead of the 2022 event prior to the inevitable trading chaos of Draft night.

NFL Draft order 2022

Subject to change.

Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 9ers through Miami Dolphins) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 2

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Jets New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) Atlanta Falcons Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers) New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans) Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 9ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 9ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 9ers; special compensatory selection) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) San Francisco 9ers (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns) Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets) Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 9ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Round 5

Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars) Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos) New York Jets New York Giants Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans) Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders) Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings) New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins) Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots) Las Vegas Raiders Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots) Green Bay Packers San Francisco 9ers New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens) Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

Round 6

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants New England Patriots (from Houston Texans) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers) Chicago Bears San Francisco 9ers (from Denver Broncos) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs) Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers) Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders) New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys) Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers) Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles) Houston Texans (from San Francisco 9ers through New York Jets) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs) Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection) San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets) Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants) Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers) Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans) Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons) Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) Indianapolis Colts Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts) Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins) Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots) Arizona Cardinals New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills) Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 9ers through Denver Broncos) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection) San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection)

