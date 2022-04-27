The Radio Times logo
NFL Draft order 2022: Full list of when your team will pick

Your guide to the NFL Draft order including when every team will pick throughout all seven rounds.

Published: Wednesday, 27th April 2022 at 3:50 pm

The NFL Draft order is locked and ready to roll ahead of the 2022 event, which will beam live from Las Vegas this week.

The 87th NFL Draft will see all 32 professional teams convene in their war rooms to pick the finest graduates from the college football system. A grand total of 262 athletes will be selected for the big time over a gruelling three-day schedule.

The NFL Draft order is determined based on how a team performs in the previous year. The team with the worst win-loss ratio is handed the first overall pick, and the Super Bowl champions are given the last pick.

This process continues for seven rounds across three days until each teams boasts seven shiny new players each. Simple, right? Well, not exactly.

During the season, NFL teams can trade their place in the draft order for other teams' picks and players. For example, in 2021, Team A could have sent their first round draft pick to Team B in exchange for a fourth round pick and a player.

That means the draft order is messed up and will continue to be tinkered with on the night as teams wheel and deal to extract maximum value from every pick they have been afforded.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full NFL Draft order ahead of the 2022 event prior to the inevitable trading chaos of Draft night.

NFL Draft order 2022

Subject to change.

Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 9ers through Miami Dolphins)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 2

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Houston Texans
  6. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)
  16. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
  17. New Orleans Saints
  18. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 9ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. New York Jets
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
  10. Atlanta Falcons
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Cleveland Browns
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
  17. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)
  18. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 9ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
  33. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
  34. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
  35. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
  36. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
  37. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)
  38. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 9ers; special compensatory selection)
  39. Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)
  40. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
  41. San Francisco 9ers (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns)
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)
  6. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)
  12. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. New Orleans Saints
  16. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
  17. Indianapolis Colts
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 9ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans)
  33. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
  35. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
  36. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
  37. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
  38. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Round 5

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos)
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks
  11. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
  13. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
  15. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 9ers
  30. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
  34. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
  35. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
  36. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

Round 6

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
  5. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)
  6. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. San Francisco 9ers (from Denver Broncos)
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)
  10. Washington Commanders
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)
  15. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
  16. Los Angeles Chargers
  17. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
  20. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Arizona Cardinals
  23. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Tennessee Titans
  26. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)
  27. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)
  28. Houston Texans (from San Francisco 9ers through New York Jets)
  29. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  30. Cincinnati Bengals
  31. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
  32. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
  33. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
  34. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
  35. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
  36. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
  37. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)
  38. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
  39. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
  40. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
  41. San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection)
  42. San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)
  3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)
  7. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Washington Commanders
  10. Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)
  13. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  17. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
  18. Indianapolis Colts
  19. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)
  22. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)
  25. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)
  26. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 9ers through Denver Broncos)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
  34. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
  35. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
  36. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
  37. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
  38. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
  39. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
  40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
  41. San Francisco 9ers (compensatory selection)
