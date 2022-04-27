Las Vegas will host the glitzy event with a huge live audience and millions more tuning in around the world to see which hot prospects are given the nod for the big time.

The NFL Draft has arrived with all 32 teams gearing up to sift through the best college players in the country and pick the stars of tomorrow.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are first on the clock, a year after selecting QB Trevor Lawrence as overall No.1 pick of the 2021 Draft. The youngster will hope his team can provide him with extra weapons to scrape the franchise up from the bottom of the AFC South.

A grand total of 262 players will be selected in the Draft across seven rounds of tense wheeling and dealing, with teams able to trade draft positions on the night to execute their business.

Fans in the UK can tune in to watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports with extensive coverage across the week as the picks are announced.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NFL Draft 2022 live on TV, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

How to watch NFL Draft 2022 on TV

The NFL Draft will be shown live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event, with coverage starting at 9pm on Thursday 28th April 2022. The first pick is expected to be announced at 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch NFL Draft live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Draft via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Draft with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NFL Draft TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 28th April – DAY ONE

From 1am (Friday 29th April) on Sky Sports NFL

Friday 29th April – DAY TWO

From midnight on Sky Sports NFL

Saturday 30th April – DAY THREE

From 5pm on Sky Sports NFL

