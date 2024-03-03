Attention will swiftly turn to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with another adjusted race weekend schedule – but why will it be hosted on a Saturday?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was due to be held on the weekend of Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th March, but the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins on Sunday. This led to the race in Riyadh being scheduled for Saturday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix went ahead on Saturday 2nd March due to a knock-on effect of the Saudi Arabian reschedule.

FIA rules dictate there must be seven full days between races, meaning the Bahrain Grand Prix was brought forward to Saturday 2nd March to accommodate.

The only other Saturday race of the season will be staged in Las Vegas in November. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was also held on a Saturday to ensure maximum convenience for viewership across the world, despite the late start time on the Strip.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 7th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Practice 2 – 5pm

Friday 8th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30pm

Qualifying – 5pm

Saturday 9th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

