There's a lot of the season left to run, and if McLaren's upgrades stick, frequent battles between Zak Brown's team, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin are not out of the question.

Elsewhere, former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is back in a seat for 2023 after AlphaTauri ruthlessly dispatched Nyck de Vries after just 10 races. Ricciardo was the third driver at Red Bull but will start for the company's 'B team' AlphaTauri in Budapest.

To make the whole situation even more dramatic, Red Bull's Sergio Pérez is enduring a torrid run of form after being eliminated in Q1 at Silverstone. It's not inconceivable that a strong showing by Ricciardo for AlphaTauri would put even more pressure on Pérez's Red Bull seat.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 21st July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 22nd July

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 23rd July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

