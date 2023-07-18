Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 practice, qualifying and race schedule
Your complete guide to the Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
It's never dull in Formula 1. The Hungarian Grand Prix is already pre-loaded with major intrigue - with a driver change, team momentum shifts and bubbling pressure on one particular star all making headlines.
AlphaTauri have snapped up the popular Daniel Ricciardo to take the reins from Nyck de Vries, who drops out of Formula 1 after just 10 races.
Ricciardo's move from third driver at Red Bull to their sister team AlphaTauri will inevitably raise eyebrows with regards to next season, as Red Bull's Sergio Pérez remains under intense scrutiny following a bad run of form and elimination from Q1 at Silverstone.
Amid the noise of the driver merry-go-round whirring into gear, one team finding their feet – better late than never – in 2023 is McLaren, as they recorded second and fourth place finishes in the British Grand Prix.
Lando Norris punched in a terrific drive during his home race to secure his first podium of the season with his team's upgrades working like a charm. Can he build on that display to push for more podiums this term?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hungarian Grand Prix date
The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.
Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.
Hungarian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Hungarian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 21st July
From 12pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 22nd July
From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 22nd July
From 2pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Hungarian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 23rd July
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV
The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Hungarian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
