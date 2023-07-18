Ricciardo's move from third driver at Red Bull to their sister team AlphaTauri will inevitably raise eyebrows with regards to next season, as Red Bull's Sergio Pérez remains under intense scrutiny following a bad run of form and elimination from Q1 at Silverstone.

Amid the noise of the driver merry-go-round whirring into gear, one team finding their feet – better late than never – in 2023 is McLaren, as they recorded second and fourth place finishes in the British Grand Prix.

Lando Norris punched in a terrific drive during his home race to secure his first podium of the season with his team's upgrades working like a charm. Can he build on that display to push for more podiums this term?

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Hungarian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Hungarian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 21st July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 22nd July

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 22nd July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Hungarian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 23rd July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.