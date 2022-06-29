The British Grand Prix arrives this weekend with Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen streaking ahead of the rest of the grid in the driver's championship battle.

Formula 1 has a long history of free-to-air TV and Channel 4 continues to fly the flag for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the F1 cars whirring around circuits across the globe without paying a penny.

Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton has failed to recapture his dominant form from recent years in his new machine, though young Brit George Russell has got to grips with his new car during his maiden voyage with the German constructors.

Formula 1 has picked up swathes of new fans in recent seasons, and the British Grand Prix is a prime opportunity to pick up some more with the Grand Prix set to be shown live on free-to-air TV this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to watching Formula 1 on Channel 4, including details of live coverage and highlights.

Will F1 be on Channel 4?

Yes! Channel 4 will show some live F1 action during the 2022 season and beyond – but don't get too excited.

Formula 1 has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2016 after BBC relinquished the rights three years before their deal expired due to budget cuts.

Channel 4 picked up a number of races each season and broadcast them all live, without adverts, throughout the campaign.

The current deal was negotiated to begin in 2019 with Sky Sports increasing their dominance over the sport by claiming exclusive broadcast rights for every race apart from the British Grand Prix.

Channel 4 currently sub-lets British Grand Prix coverage from Sky in exchange for several drama series to be shown on Sky on-demand platforms.

This arrangement will continue to the end of 2022 when details of a new deal will be announced.

Channel 4 F1 presenters

Steve Jones – Lead presenter

Lee McKenzie – Interviewer and relief lead presenter

David Coulthard – Co-presenter, co-commentator and lead analyst

Mark Webber – Analyst and co-commentator

Alex Jacques – Lead commentator

Ben Edwards – Relief lead commentator

Eddie Jordan – Analyst

Billy Monger – Analyst, co-commentator and paddock reporter

Lawrence Barretto – Paddock reporter

F1 highlights on Channel 4

The British Grand Prix will be the only live race on Channel 4 in 2022, but you can tune in for a weekly highlights show featuring the whole C4 F1 team.

Highlights shows usually take place later in the evening on the same day as any given qualifying session or Grand Prix.

You can check out specific timings each week through our TV guide (see link below) and you can tune in via Channel 4 on TV, and All 4 online via a range of devices.

