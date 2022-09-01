Max Verstappen dutifully triumphed on home soil last year and returns in 2022 as both the reigning world champion and champion-elect.

The Dutch Grand Prix may not boast the history of some races on the Formula 1 calendar, but Zandvoort certainly has the feel of a historic circuit in the making.

The Red Bull megastar has ripped open a 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez, who sits second in the standings, and will nudge his advantage into triple figures should he claim victory here.

Mercedes endured a painful weekend in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton crashed out on the opening lap, but even more concerning was their poor qualifying pace following a fresh technical directive.

Ferrari also looked tame at Spa, though Alpine were big winners of the weekend after Fernando Alonso clawed his way to fifth and Esteban Ocon finished just two places below him to mark a strong showing.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Dutch Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Dutch Grand Prix date

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 4th September 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 4th September 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule – practice time

Friday 2nd September

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 3rd September

From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11am

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 3rd September

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Dutch Grand Prix race time

Sunday 4th September

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 4th September.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Dutch Grand Prix preview

1. Max Verstappen's home race

Verstappen is comfortable at the top of the standings. At this point, it's simply a case of when his crowning will take place, rather than if it will happen.

For perspective, victory in Zandvoort would take Verstappen up to 10 victories for the season, the same number of wins he achieved in the entirety of his champion year. Victory would also see him land on 309 points, less than 90 short of his full 2021 total. Verstappen's home race will feel like the beginning of the coronation.

2. Mercedes's one step forward, two steps back

Mercedes appeared to have got their act together in 2022 following a relatively dismal start to the season by their standards.

However, a deeply underwhelming weekend in Belgium saw Mercedes sit almost two seconds off the pace in qualifying, a gap that simply must be reduced if the German manufacturers are to challenge for race wins. Zandvoort may suit them better than Spa, but Mercedes need to bounce back with a big display in the Netherlands or their season could drift away.

3. Alpine seize advantage over McLaren

The battle to become best of the rest took another fascinating twist as Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon placed higher than both of the McLaren drivers as the two teams duel for fourth in the constructor standings.

The result has opened up a 20-point gap over McLaren and will give the French team confidence that they can finish the season on a high and get one over their rivals, who appear to have snared Oscar Piastri from under their noses as the bad blood intensifies.

Dutch Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Dutch Grand Prix predictions guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.