Dutch Grand Prix 2022 start time: F1 practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV
Your complete guide to the Dutch Grand Prix 2022 start time, plus full TV schedule for race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the GP itself.
The Dutch Grand Prix may not boast the history of some races on the Formula 1 calendar, but Zandvoort certainly has the feel of a historic circuit in the making.
Max Verstappen dutifully triumphed on home soil last year and returns in 2022 as both the reigning world champion and champion-elect.
The Red Bull megastar has ripped open a 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez, who sits second in the standings, and will nudge his advantage into triple figures should he claim victory here.
Mercedes endured a painful weekend in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton crashed out on the opening lap, but even more concerning was their poor qualifying pace following a fresh technical directive.
Ferrari also looked tame at Spa, though Alpine were big winners of the weekend after Fernando Alonso clawed his way to fifth and Esteban Ocon finished just two places below him to mark a strong showing.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Dutch Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.
Dutch Grand Prix date
The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 4th September 2022.
Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.
Dutch Grand Prix start time
The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 4th September 2022.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.
Dutch Grand Prix schedule – practice time
Friday 2nd September
From 11am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 11:30am
Practice 2 – 3pm
Saturday 3rd September
From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11am
Dutch Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 3rd September
From 1pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 2pm
Dutch Grand Prix race time
Sunday 4th September
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV
The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 4th September.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.
Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Dutch Grand Prix preview
1. Max Verstappen's home race
Verstappen is comfortable at the top of the standings. At this point, it's simply a case of when his crowning will take place, rather than if it will happen.
For perspective, victory in Zandvoort would take Verstappen up to 10 victories for the season, the same number of wins he achieved in the entirety of his champion year. Victory would also see him land on 309 points, less than 90 short of his full 2021 total. Verstappen's home race will feel like the beginning of the coronation.
2. Mercedes's one step forward, two steps back
Mercedes appeared to have got their act together in 2022 following a relatively dismal start to the season by their standards.
However, a deeply underwhelming weekend in Belgium saw Mercedes sit almost two seconds off the pace in qualifying, a gap that simply must be reduced if the German manufacturers are to challenge for race wins. Zandvoort may suit them better than Spa, but Mercedes need to bounce back with a big display in the Netherlands or their season could drift away.
3. Alpine seize advantage over McLaren
The battle to become best of the rest took another fascinating twist as Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon placed higher than both of the McLaren drivers as the two teams duel for fourth in the constructor standings.
The result has opened up a 20-point gap over McLaren and will give the French team confidence that they can finish the season on a high and get one over their rivals, who appear to have snared Oscar Piastri from under their noses as the bad blood intensifies.
Dutch Grand Prix prediction
Check out our Dutch Grand Prix predictions guide.
