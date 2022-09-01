The race that Max Verstappen made possible is back for another year, and this time he returns as champion of the world.

Prepare to turn the brightness all the way down on your TV as the Dutch Grand Prix bursts onto our screens live from Zandvoort this weekend.

The Red Bull megastar already appears to have secured his second title with a dominant 2022 so far and little chance of anyone mounting a credible threat to his position.

Fans around the world were treated to an explosion of orange last time in the Netherlands and we can all expect more this year, but what else can we expect from the race this weekend?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022.

Dutch Grand Prix predictions

1. Max Verstappen, never in doubt

Each week, we all – collectively as fans – try to find ways to conjure up a scenario whereby Verstappen doesn't win. It's nothing personal against Max, but everyone wants to see close, competitive racing.

However, almost every time, Verstappen launches eggs at faces around the world and storms home to victory. We're seeing a different side of Verstappen this year, a confident, mature race leader as opposed to a deadly underdog.

His performance in the Belgian Grand Prix was nothing short of a masterpiece. Yes, he has the quickest car. Yes, he has a slick team in the garage, but Verstappen still needs to put the shifts in, avoid mistakes, maintain his concentration. He will do exactly that once again on home soil.

2. Alpine in the top five

You'd be forgiven for thinking Alpine may be in crisis mode right now given the announcement that Fernando Alonso will be moving on and Oscar Piastri will not be replacing him.

However, on the track, things are moving in the right direction. Alonso has finished inside the top 10 in nine consecutive races, while Esteban Ocon has achieved a top 10 finish in 11 of 14 races this term.

Both cars finished in the top seven in Belgium, and we're tipping one of them to breach the top five again. They will hope to capitalise on the strategy firestorm engulfing Ferrari and Mercedes's slow pace from last weekend.

3. Both Aston Martins to finish ahead of both McLarens

To be up front, this already happened in Belgium, but Aston Martin appear to be showing signs of life heading into the final third of the season.

Sebastian Vettel has performed admirably in 2022 despite poor tools at his disposal and, to his credit, Lance Stroll has shown greater consistency in and around the top 10 in recent weeks.

McLaren didn't appear to take kindly to the new F1 technical directive at the weekend. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo both struggled in Spa and Aston Martin could be poised to threaten them in Zandvoort.

Who will win the Dutch Grand Prix?

As fans of elite motorsport drivers, watching Verstappen cruise home to victory every week is a joy to behold. As fans of chaos, carnage, shocks, thrills and surprises, we may need to get used to this one for the remainder of the season.

Rogue results can spring out of nowhere, engines can go up in flames, but on paper, Verstappen is the only real contender to win here.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 4th September 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

