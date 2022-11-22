Deadline reports that England's match against Iran, which ended 6-2, was watched by a peak of eight million viewers yesterday, while Wales's match against the USA, which ended 1-1, was watched by a peak of 11.5 million.

Yesterday saw both England and Wales play their first matches in the 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament, and now viewing figures for both matches have been revealed.

Of course, a number of caveats need to be added to these figures. England's game drew in far fewer viewers than their first match at the 2018 Russia World Cup, which had a peak of 18.6 million, but that game was played in the evening, while yesterday's game kicked off at 1pm GMT.

Meanwhile, sporting match viewing figures are often disproportionate to the number of people actually watching, due to the large group gatherings in pubs and other venues not being taken into account.

Sorba Thomas, Christian Bale and Neco Williams during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and USA. John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

England will next play USA on Friday 25th November at 7pm GMT, while Wales's next match will take place on the same day against Iran at 10am GMT.

There will then be one more round of matches in the group stages before the competition moves into the knockout stages.

During Iran's first match against England, the team declined to sing their national anthem before kick off. It widely considered to be an expression of support for human rights protests which are currently ongoing in the country.

Each of this year's World Cup matches for both teams will be shown live across the BBC and ITV, with the tournament running through until 18th December 2022. It is the first ever World Cup to be held during Winter in the northern hemisphere.

