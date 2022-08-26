When is the World Cup 2022? Dates, times and location

Qatar 2022 has been dogged with controversy and shrouded in logistical, political and ethical question marks, but the date for the opening game is approaching.

The World Cup is coming. It doesn't feel like it and when it does arrive, it still may not feel like it, but it is very much happening.

England and Wales will represent the home nations in the Middle East, with the Three Lions set to rank among the hottest favourites to claim the trophy.

Reigning champions France are expected to challenge once again, while the usual suspects Spain, Argentina and Brazil are all expected to go far.

There's pressure on Portugal, Germany and Belgium to perform this time around following recent tournament disappointments.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for the World Cup 2022, as well as some key dates for your diary from an English and Welsh perspective.

When is the World Cup 2022?

The World Cup begins on Sunday 20th November 2022 and will run until the final on Sunday 18th December 2022.

A late fixture shuffle was announced earlier this year with host nation Qatar now set to play Ecuador a day earlier than planned. This means they will open the tournament.

Where is the World Cup 2022 held?

As mentioned, the World Cup will be hosted in Qatar in the Middle East.

The sweltering desert conditions meant that the tournament has been moved to winter to avoid the worst of the summer heat.

Five host cities will bear all of the matches, meaning stadiums will be a lot closer in Qatar than when the tournament is hosted in much larger nations. The cities are:

Lusail

Al Khor

Doha

Al Rayyan

Al Wakrah

England matches at the World Cup 2022

Monday 21st November

England v Iran (1pm)

Friday 25th November

England v USA (7pm)

Tuesday 29th November

Wales v England (7pm)

Wales matches at the World Cup 2022

Monday 21st November

Wales v USA (7pm)

Friday 25th November

Wales v Iran (10am)

Tuesday 29th November

Wales v England (7pm)

