A dramatic qualification play-off victory over Ukraine sealed their spot in the tournament and they've been drawn in Group B alongside England, Iran and the USA.

Wales are at the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and the Dragons will be hoping to roar in Qatar.

It's set to be Gareth Bale's final dance in a red shirt before retirement with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dan James and Ben Davies in support.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wales at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wales fixtures at World Cup 2022

Monday 21st November

USA v Wales (7pm) ITV

Friday 25th November

Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One

Tuesday 29th November

Wales v England (7pm) BBC One

Wales World Cup group

Wales are included in World Cup Group B. They enter the group as the 'Pot 4' team after qualifying via the European World Cup play-off system.

They have been placed in a group alongside rivals England, the USA and Iran.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

Wales manager

Rob Page was thrust into the top job in place of Ryan Giggs on an interim basis in November 2020 before leading Wales to the last 16 of last year's European Championship.

The former Port Vale and Northampton boss guided the Dragons from a tricky World Cup qualification group into the play-offs and they sealed their ticket to Qatar with victory against Ukraine in June. He was finally named permanent manager later that month before signing a long-term contract in September.

How to watch Wales at the World Cup

Every game will been shown live across the BBC and ITV with each of their main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

One of Wales' group games will be shown on ITV, while two are on BBC One. The knockout rounds – should Wales get there – will be split between the broadcasters.

