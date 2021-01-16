What channel is West Ham v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to add further distance between them and the bottom three when they travel to West Ham on Saturday for a traditional 3pm kick off.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets sit 16th in the table after pulling away from the drop zone following two wins from their last four Premier League fixtures.

They were narrowly beaten 1-0 by league leaders Manchester United last time out – and the game at London Stadium could be just as tough.

That’s because David Moyes has got West Ham firing, with only one defeat in seven games in a run stretching back to early December.

The Hammers beat Everton on Merseyside in their last league outing and should be fresh for this encounter, having edged Stockport 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Burnley on TV?

West Ham v Burnley will take place on Saturday 16th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Burnley on?

West Ham v Burnley will not be available to watch on TV. However, see below for details on how to stream the game live online.

How to live stream West Ham v Burnley online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

West Ham v Burnley team news

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski may not be fit to return for this clash, so Darren Randolph should keep his place between the sticks.

Ryan Fredericks missed the FA Cup game on Monday due to Covid-19 but could be cleared to play here. Issa Diop is rated 50/50 but Arthur Masuaku is likely to be absent.

Burnley: Dyche could have three men back from injury this weekend, with Charlie Taylor stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Jimmy Dunne and Bailey Peacock-Farrell may also be available again – but Dyche could opt for the same XI that started against Manchester United in midweek.

Our prediction: West Ham v Burnley

Burnley are seeking to pinch points wherever they can this season and a trip to the capital could yield at least a draw here.

West Ham are playing well and Moyes has his defence exactly where he likes it. But going forward the Hammers have stuttered in recent weeks and the boss hasn’t yet had time to reinvest the cash earned from Sebastian Haller’s transfer to Ajax.

Burnley are good for a draw here, so long as they can handle Michail Antonio. Don’t be surprised if we don’t see too much goalmouth action over the 90 minutes.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley

