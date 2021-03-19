What channel is West Ham v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham can maintain their surge for European football against Arsenal in one of the final Premier League fixtures before the international break this week.

Advertisement

The Hammers have been in riotous form so far in 2020/21 and remain seated in a lofty fifth position with plenty of reasons to be hopeful of landing Europa League football for next season.

David Moyes will be delighted with his team’s efforts so far in the campaign and will be determined to stick three more points on the board before a well-earned rest.

Arsenal are fresh from a north London derby triumph last time out in the Premier League, though a lacklustre display against Olympiakos on Thursday served as a reminder that they’re not the finished article just yet.

The Gunners sit in 10th and can close the gap on fellow Europa League chasers with a win here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Ham v Arsenal on TV?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 21st March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend before a pause for the international break.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Lingard, Antonio.

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno, Soares, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Pepe, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (9/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (29/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Arsenal

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are the only teams to have defeated West Ham in the all competitions since September 2020.

Arsenal may have beaten West Ham right at the beginning of the term, but they are simply not of the same calibre as those teams mentioned.

West Ham are a tremendously tough nut to crack, and while Arsenal have improved going forward lately, expect midweek exertions to take their toll and West Ham could capitalise.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 Arsenal (9/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.