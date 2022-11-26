Spain had six different goalscorers, with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres netting twice.

Spain will be full of confidence heading into their crunch showdown with Germany on Sunday evening following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in the week.

While Luis Enrique's men had an exceptional opening day at the World Cup in Qatar, Germany's was the opposite.

The 2014 World Cup winners lost 2-1 against Japan, despite being 1-0 up at half time. Ilkay Gundogan netted a first-half penalty, however Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano answered back to stun Germany.

Germany had defensive issues in the second half against Japan and Spain will be looking to capitalise on those mistakes.

When is Spain v Germany?

Spain v Germany will kick off at 7pm on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Spain v Germany team news

Spain predicted line-up: Simón; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Asensio, Olmo.



Germany predicted line-up: Neuer; Süle, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Gündogan; Gnabry, Müller, Musiala; Havertz.

Spain v Germany prediction

Spain v Germany was supposed to be a battle of the two best teams in Group F, however, Luis Enrique's men look levels above their rivals.

Spain's stars will be full of confidence after putting seven past Costa Rica, while Germany will be feeling the pressure of their horrible start to the tournament in Qatar.

Our prediction: Spain 2-1 Germany (10/1 at bet365)

Spain v Germany odds

bet365 odds: Spain (11/8) Draw (23/10) Germany (19/10)*

