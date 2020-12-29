Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping to end a run of five straight defeats the St Mary’s side has suffered against West Ham.

Indeed, Southampton last beat the east London outfit back in 2017 when Mauricio Pellegrino was their manager.

Last season West Ham earned a 1-0 result on the south coast thanks to Sebastian Haller’s 37th-minute strike.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v West Ham on TV?

Southampton v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Southampton v West Ham online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Southampton v West Ham team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Walcott, Adams, Long.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Haller.

Our prediction: Southampton v West Ham

Southampton have won four of their last seven home games, with their three defeats in that period coming against Champions League chasing sides Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

And when they have hosted teams more of West Ham’s calibre recently Hasenhuttl’s men have fared well. Two-goal results against Everton, Newcastle and West Brom suggest Saints have found the formula for doing just enough to win games.

West Ham have blown hot and cold so far this term and could come unstuck on the south coast. Recent history suggests David Moyes’ men would pinch a win but Southampton’s current form is equally as impressive.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 West Ham

