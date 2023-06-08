Soccer Aid results: Who won last year and who has won the most times?
The annual charity match is back for its 2023 edition this weekend.
After a long season that was interrupted by the World Cup, the 2022/23 football campaign is coming to an end – but there's still one more big match to look forward to after Saturday's Champions League final.
That's because Soccer Aid is back for 2023, with England set to go head-to-head with a World XI once again.
The annual charity match allows fans to enjoy the unlikely spectacle of former pros and famous faces from the world of entertainment lining up alongside each other – with Jill Scott and Usain Bolt this time captaining the respective teams.
The match was first launched back in 2006, and took place every two years until 2019 – at which point it became an annual event.
That means the two sides have now come face-to-face on 11 occasions overall, and there have been all sorts of brilliant goals, hilarious moments and end-to-end matches in that time.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the previous results, including who won last year, who is leading the overall standings and a run-down of all the scores in the event's history.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who won Soccer Aid last year?
Last year the World XI chalked up their fourth consecutive victory in the match – although they needed penalties to see off the England side after the game was tied at 2-2 when the final whistle went.
Ultimately it was an easy win in the shoot-out, with misses from Tom Grennan and Russell Howard allowing the World XI to secure a 4-1 victory thanks to all the side's players successfully converting their spot-kicks.
England had briefly led in the match after goals from Mark Wright and Tom Grennan turned the tide following Noah Beck's opener, but Kem Cetinay's strike levelled the tie at 2-2 just after the hour mark.
Who has won Soccer Aid most?
For most of the event's history, England had held the record as the more successful of the two teams – but they were finally overtaken last year after the World XI secured their fourth win on the trot.
More like this
At one point England had been 5-2 up in the overall standings, but the home side has failed to get the better of their opponents since a penalty shoot-out win in 2018, meaning the World XI now beat them by six victories to five.
Can England finally break their poor run of form and tie things up at six apiece this year?
Soccer Aid results
The full list of results since Soccer Aid results since the match was first launched in 2006 is as follows:
- 2006: England 2 v 1 Rest of the World
- 2008: England 4 v 3 Rest of the World
- 2010: Rest of the World 2 v 2 England (Rest of the World win 7-6 on penalties)
- 2012: England 3 v 1 Rest of the World
- 2014: Rest of the World 4 v 2 England
- 2016: England 3 v 2 Rest of the World
- 2018: England 3 v 3 World XI (England win 4-3 on penalties)
- 2019: World XI 2 v 2 England (World XI win 3-1 on penalties)
- 2020: World XI 1 v 1 England (World XI win 4-3 on penalties)
- 2021: World XI 3 v 0 England
- 2022: World XI 2 v 2 England (World XI win 4-1 on penalties)
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.