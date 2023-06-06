For all their domestic success in recent years, European silverware has continued to elude the blue half of Manchester but this looks to be their best chance of putting that right.

Manchester City's quest for a first Champions League triumph takes them to Istanbul where they'll face Inter Milan in the final.

Man City will head into their first Champions League final as the clear favourites after they dismantled Real Madrid in the semi-finals but Pep Guardiola will be taking nothing for granted.

In Inter, Guardiola's side are facing a team with true European pedigree and one that has brought him plenty of pain in this competition in the past.

They beat rivals AC Milan in the semis and recently got their hands on the Coppa Italia but face a mammoth task in Istanbul.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Inter Milan on TV and online.

When is Man City v Inter Milan?

Man City v Inter Milan will take place on Saturday 10th June March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Inter Milan kick-off time

Man City v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Inter Milan on?

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Alternatively, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Inter Milan online

You can also watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Inter Milan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

OR

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Inter Milan odds

Man City v Inter Milan prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Inter Milan predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

