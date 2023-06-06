Man City have been the dominant force in English football for some time now but have failed to translate that onto the European stage, which is one of the reasons they brought the Spanish coach to the club in the first place.

Pep Guardiola may never get a better chance to end Manchester City's long wait for a Champions League triumph than Saturday's final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

The comfort with which they dispatched Real Madrid in the semi-finals signalled this may be their year but nothing is a given in a Champions League final.

Inter are in the final on merit after beating rivals AC Milan in the semis and boast a fantastic history in the competition – having lifted the trophy three times – but there is no doubt Simone Inzaghi's side will be the clear underdogs.

The Italian club are no longer a European heavyweight at the level of the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich's level and will have their work cut out for them against surely the best side in the world right now.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Inter Milan.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Inter Milan?

Man City v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 10th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Inter Milan team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Inter Milan predicted line-up: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez

Man City v Inter Milan prediction

Anything can happen in a European final but it is hard to see Inter upsetting Man City if Guardiola's side can reach their normal levels.

No one, not even Real Madrid, has been able to properly compete with them when they've been at top gear and this looks like a monumental challenge for Inter.

The Italian side's hopes look to hinge on the occasion and pressure being too much for the City players – with so much expected of them as the club chase their first Champions League.

Unless that is a significant factor, this could be a comfortable victory.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Inter Milan (17/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Inter Milan odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (2/5) Draw (4/1) Inter Milan (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.