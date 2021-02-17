What channel is Real Sociedad v Man Utd Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to reignite their European campaign having dropped into the Europa League by defeating Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie in Turin this Thursday.

There are a number of Europa League fixtures being played at neutral venues due to coronavirus restrictions, with Sociedad staging their ‘home’ tie this week at Juventus’ ground.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to get a win here after enduring a tough few weeks in the Premier League.

Just one win from their last four league games has seen United drop off the title race, although they are still competing in the FA Cup and will hope to go deep into the Europa League knockout stages.

Sociedad themselves are only just recovering from a miserable run of form that saw them claim two wins in 17 games. They are now seeking a third straight victory but would likely take a draw from this tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Real Sociedad v Man Utd on TV?

Real Sociedad v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 18th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Real Sociedad v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Real Sociedad v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Real Sociedad v Man Utd online

Real Sociedad v Man Utd team news

Real Sociedad: Star man Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to feature from the start after making a quicker-than-expected comeback from a thigh injury.

Striker Alexander Isak will likely get the nod up front, while United may be about to face former player Adnan Januzaj, ex-Manchester City star David Silva and former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba and Phil Jones miss this clash through injury, while Solskjaer is expected to make changes to his XI here.

Mason Greenwood could start after signing a new contract at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The boss might also draft in Daniel James, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek to play from the start.

Real Sociedad v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Real Sociedad v Man Utd

Sociedad may have won two on the bounce and be facing a United side that is bang out of form but, in reality, the Premier League outfit should win this tie.

United have the strength in depth to handle their opponents, even if Solskjaer makes changes to his XI.

This is a chance for James, Van de Beek and Telles to shine. The manager will expect United to set the early tempo and, if all goes to plan, they should be leading by the break.

Our prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Man Utd (16/1 at bet365)

