Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, Round of 32 schedule and more
Europa League fixtures will be shown live on TV throughout 2020/21 and we've got all the schedule information you need.
Published:
Europa League fixtures return to our TV screens this week, with four British representatives going strong in the competition and another parachuting into the tournament from above.
Manchester United were sent tumbling from the Champions League group stages, but will hope to make the most of their Europa League safety net in a bid to claim another European trophy.
United maintain the number of British teams at five, following Celtic’s miserable departure from the competition in the Europa League group stage.
Glaswegian rivals Rangers remain in the hunt, while Premier League flag-fliers Leicester, Arsenal and Tottenham make up the quintet hoping to bring the Europa League trophy back to UK shores for the fourth time in a decade.
In fact, the last nine tournaments have all been won by either a Spanish or English team, with Sevilla responsible for four of those triumphs.
However, Sevilla’s 2020 trophy win earned them qualification to the Champions League, an opportunity they have seized in style with a Round of 16 clash against Dortmund coming up.
Check out the comprehensive Europa League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.
How to watch Europa League on TV
Every Europa League match will be shown live on BT Sport across its full range of channels.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream Europa League online
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Europa League fixtures on TV
UK teams only.
Round of 32 – first leg
Thursday 18th February
Wolfsberg v Tottenham (5:55pm) BT Sport 2
Real Sociedad v Man Utd (5:55pm) BT Sport 1
Slavia Prague v Leicester (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN
Benfica v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport 2
Antwerp v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport 3
Round of 32 – second leg
Wednesday 24th February
Tottenham v Wolfsberg (5pm) BT Sport
Thursday 25th February
Rangers v Antwerp (5:55pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Benfica (5:55pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Slavia Prague (8pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Real Sociedad (8pm) BT Sport
Europa League schedule and dates
Round of 16
Draw: 26th February
First legs: 11th March
Second legs: 18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 8th April
Second legs: 15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 29th April
Second legs: 6th May
Europa League results
Matchday 1
Thursday 22nd October
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers
Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk
Tottenham 3-0 LASK
Celtic 1-3 AC Milan
Matchday 2
Thursday 29th October
Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham
Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers
Arsenal 0-3 Dundalk
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester
Celtic 2-2 Lille
Matchday 3
Thursday 5th November
Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham
Benfica 3-3 Rangers
Arsenal 4-1 Molde
Leicester 4-0 Braga
Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague
Matchday 4
Thursday 26th November
Braga 3-3 Leicester
Molde 0-3 Arsenal
Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic
Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets
Rangers 2-2 Benfica
Matchday 5
Thursday 3rd December
Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Leicester
LASK 3-3 Tottenham
AC Milan 4-2 Celtic
Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien
Rangers 3-2 Standard Liege
Matchday 6
Thursday 10th December
Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal
Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers
Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens
Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp
Celtic 3-2 Lille
When is the Europa League final?
The final will take place on Wednesday 26th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – home to Lechia Gdansk.
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV Guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.