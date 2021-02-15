Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, Round of 32 schedule and more

Europa League fixtures return to our TV screens this week, with four British representatives going strong in the competition and another parachuting into the tournament from above.

Manchester United were sent tumbling from the Champions League group stages, but will hope to make the most of their Europa League safety net in a bid to claim another European trophy.

United maintain the number of British teams at five, following Celtic’s miserable departure from the competition in the Europa League group stage.

Glaswegian rivals Rangers remain in the hunt, while Premier League flag-fliers Leicester, Arsenal and Tottenham make up the quintet hoping to bring the Europa League trophy back to UK shores for the fourth time in a decade.

In fact, the last nine tournaments have all been won by either a Spanish or English team, with Sevilla responsible for four of those triumphs.

However, Sevilla’s 2020 trophy win earned them qualification to the Champions League, an opportunity they have seized in style with a Round of 16 clash against Dortmund coming up.

Check out the comprehensive Europa League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Every Europa League match will be shown live on BT Sport across its full range of channels.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Europa League online

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

UK teams only.

Round of 32 – first leg

Thursday 18th February

Wolfsberg v Tottenham (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Real Sociedad v Man Utd (5:55pm) BT Sport 1

Slavia Prague v Leicester (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN

Benfica v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport 2

Antwerp v Rangers (8pm) BT Sport 3

Round of 32 – second leg

Wednesday 24th February

Tottenham v Wolfsberg (5pm) BT Sport

Thursday 25th February

Rangers v Antwerp (5:55pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Benfica (5:55pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Slavia Prague (8pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Real Sociedad (8pm) BT Sport

Europa League schedule and dates

Round of 16

Draw: 26th February

First legs: 11th March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 8th April

Second legs: 15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 29th April

Second legs: 6th May

Europa League results

Matchday 1

Thursday 22nd October

Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Celtic 1-3 AC Milan

Matchday 2

Thursday 29th October

Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham

Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

Arsenal 0-3 Dundalk

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester

Celtic 2-2 Lille

Matchday 3

Thursday 5th November

Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham

Benfica 3-3 Rangers

Arsenal 4-1 Molde

Leicester 4-0 Braga

Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

Matchday 4

Thursday 26th November

Braga 3-3 Leicester

Molde 0-3 Arsenal

Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic

Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets

Rangers 2-2 Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday 3rd December

Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Leicester

LASK 3-3 Tottenham

AC Milan 4-2 Celtic

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien

Rangers 3-2 Standard Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday 10th December

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers

Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens

Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp

Celtic 3-2 Lille

When is the Europa League final?

The final will take place on Wednesday 26th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – home to Lechia Gdansk.

