What channel is Arsenal v Villarreal Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal are just 90 minutes away from their second Europa League final in three seasons but have it all to do to get past Villarreal and book their seat on the plane to Gdansk.

The Gunners lost the first leg of their semi-final 2-1 in Spain thanks to an Unai Emery masterclass against his former club – yet Nicolas Pepe’s late goal gives them hope of reversing this tie.

It looked as though Arsenal’s run in the competition, which to date has spanned 13 Europa League fixtures, would soon be coming to an end as they went down to 10 men in Spain, having already conceded twice.

But Pepe’s strike and Etienne Capoue’s subsequent red card for the hosts meant last Thursday’s encounter finished fairly even, with Arsenal grabbing what could be a crucial away goal.

Mikel Arteta’s troops know they must score at the Emirates – and the manager is boosted by the recent return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from malaria.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Villarreal on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Villarreal on TV?

Arsenal v Villarreal will take place on Thursday 6th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Villarreal will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Europa League games taking place this Thursday, with Roma v Man Utd also kicking off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Villarreal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Villarreal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Villarreal team news

Arsenal: Aubameyang should be fit to feature here after starting and scoring in the weekend win over Newcastle. However, there are fitness worries over both Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney.

David Luiz has a hamstring injury and won’t play, with Arteta set to choose between centre-backs Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Gabriel. Dani Ceballos’ suspension means Mohamed Elneny should start in midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

Villarreal: Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is likely to start in place of the suspended Capoue.

Juan Foyth and Vicente Iborra are injured, while Emery opted to rest a number of his top stars at the weekend in preparation for this clash.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Villarreal

Twice in Arsenal’s three knockout encounters so far this season have the Gunners suffered a frustrating first-leg result, only to pull the tie around in the second encounter.

Yet Villarreal are a much tougher prospect than both Benfica and Slavia Prague. Emery has this team geared up to win the Europa League and they were dominant in the first half last week. Only grit and determination from the Gunners earned them that away goal and a lifeline heading into this Thursday’s tie.

Arsenal will need to show that same resolve at the Emirates. Villarreal will look to frustrate their hosts and break the game up. If Arteta’s men keep their cool they have the quality to stuff the Spaniards – but that’s a big ‘if’ for one of the Premier League’s most inconsistent teams.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Villarreal (15/2 at bet365)

