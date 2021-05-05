What channel is Roma v Man Utd Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United’s 6-2 demolition of Roma at Old Trafford last week means they are all but certain of a place in the Europa League final this season, as they prepare for Thursday’s reverse leg in Italy.

United actually fell behind in the first half to a Roma side desperate to claim European glory, but flicked into cruise control after the break to earn a four goal advantage over their opponents.

It was quite possibly one of the most one-sided Europa League fixtures of the season by the end of it, and in the aftermath Roma have swooped to appoint former United boss Jose Mourinho as their new manager from the summer.

United have had a week to prepare for this clash, after their Premier League tie with Liverpool was suspended on Sunday when fans, protesting the club’s ownership, broke into the stadium.

And boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well opt to keep the same XI that claimed a famous victory at Old Trafford, in order to avoid any second-leg upsets in Rome.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Roma v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Roma v Man Utd on TV?

Roma v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 6th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Roma v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Europa League games taking place this Thursday, with Arsenal v Villarreal also kicking off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Roma v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Roma v Man Utd online

Roma v Man Utd team news

Roma: Second choice goalkeeper Antonio Mirante should start on Thursday, with Pau Lopez out for the rest of the season. Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola both missed the tie last week and are expected to remain sidelined.

Defender Gianluca Mancini is back from a suspension, while there is hope Bruno Peres will be fit to feature here.

Man Utd: There are no fresh injury concerns for Solskjaer heading into this tie, but Phil Jones and Anthony Marital are still sidelined.

Eric Bailly is available again, while David De Gea will likely remain between the sticks. It is understood 18-year-old Amad Diallo may be included in the squad for Thursday’s tie.

Our prediction: Roma v Man Utd

Roma collapsed against United last time out and it was that 45-minute blip that has ultimately cost them a place in the Europa League final.

United won’t surrender their place in Gdansk from here. With a four-goal cushion and a near-fully fit squad, Solskjaer will instruct his troops to play a steady game.

There won’t be any risks taken. The game will be regularly broken up. And, in the end, United will progress. This probably won’t be a classic semi-final in Rome, and the hosts may even pinch the win. But it won’t be enough to progress.

Our prediction: Roma 1-1 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

