Amazon Prime Video presenters: Full list of Premier League commentators and pundits for each game
Your complete guide to which Amazon Prime Video presenters and commentators will feature during coverage of each game this week.
The Premier League will return for a full round of fixtures live on Amazon Prime Video this week – with a stellar cast of presenters, pundits and commentators ready to guide you through all the action.
Gabby Logan, Dan Walker and Jeff Stelling are among the glittering line-up of hosts ready to spearhead coverage of all 10 matches throughout the week.
The studios will be packed with talent, including the likes of Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Robbie Fowler, Dimitar Berbatov, Roberto Martinez and Jermain Defoe among many others.
Arsenal host Manchester United in one of the matches of the round, while league leaders Liverpool travel to face Newcastle and Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the presenters, pundits and commentators on duty for each Premier League game on Amazon Prime Video this week.
Amazon Prime Video presenters, pundits and commentators
All UK time. Subject to change.
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Jim Rosenthal
- Pundits: Matt Holland, Gary Cahill
- Reporter: Vaishali Bhardwaj
- Commentary: Guy Mowbray and Lee Dixon
Leicester City v West Ham United (8:15pm)
- Presenter: Dan Walker
- Pundits: Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Kevin Nolan
- Reporter: Alex Aljoe
- Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend
Wednesday 4th December
Every Game, Every Goal (6:30pm)
- Presenter: Jeff Stelling
- Pundits: Dion Dublin, Nedum Onuoha, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain, Mark
Clattenburg
Aston Villa v Brentford (8:15pm)
- Presenter: Manish Bhasin
- Pundits: Thomas Hitszlsperger, Steve Sidwell, Eni Aluko
- Reporter: Karthi Gnanasegaram
- Commentary: Steve Wilson and Lucy Ward
Southampton v Chelsea (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Ade Oladipo
- Pundits: Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Kevin Davies
- Reporter: Paul Belverstone
- Commentary: Ian Darke and Stephen Warnock
Everton v Wolves (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Alex Aljoe
- Pundits: Leon Osman, Rachel Corsie
- Reporter: Chris Latchem
- Commentary: Jim Proudfoot and Rob Green
Man City v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Kelly Somers
- Pundits: Gael Clichy, Stuart Pearce
- Reporter: Katie Shanahan
- Commentary: Conor McNamara and Michael Brown
Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Dan Walker
- Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler
- Reporter: Ian Irving
- Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson
Arsenal v Man United (8:15pm)
- Presenter: Gabby Logan
- Pundits: Theo Walcott, Roberto Martinez, Dimitar Berbatov
- Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Cayana Freeman
- Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer
Thursday 5th December
Fulham v Brighton (7:30pm)
- Presenter: Marcus Buckland
- Pundits: Steve Sidwell, Glenn Murray
- Reporter: Faye Carruthers
- Commentary: Mark Scott and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (8:15pm)
- Presenter: Gabby Logan
- Pundits: Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Eni Aluko
- Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Alex Aljoe
- Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch Amazon Prime Video on TV and live stream
Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app, all you need is an account.
New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.
With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as All or Nothing: Arsenal and Rooney with full access to its extensive library of TV and films, plus free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.
You can also tune in via the Amazon Prime Video app on a range of iOS and Android devices including phones and tablets. We've listed most of the key devices below.
- Smart TV: Check out the full list of manufacturers here.
- Games consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.
- Smartphones: Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores.
- Amazon devices: Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone.
- Other media players: Google Chromecast and Apple TV.
- TV boxes: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk, BT and more.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.