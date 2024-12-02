The studios will be packed with talent, including the likes of Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Robbie Fowler, Dimitar Berbatov, Roberto Martinez and Jermain Defoe among many others.

Arsenal host Manchester United in one of the matches of the round, while league leaders Liverpool travel to face Newcastle and Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the presenters, pundits and commentators on duty for each Premier League game on Amazon Prime Video this week.

All UK time. Subject to change.

Tuesday 3rd December

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace (7:30pm)

Presenter: Jim Rosenthal

Pundits: Matt Holland, Gary Cahill

Reporter: Vaishali Bhardwaj

Commentary: Guy Mowbray and Lee Dixon

Leicester City v West Ham United (8:15pm)

Presenter: Dan Walker

Pundits: Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Kevin Nolan

Reporter: Alex Aljoe

Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend

Wednesday 4th December

Every Game, Every Goal (6:30pm)

Presenter: Jeff Stelling

Pundits: Dion Dublin, Nedum Onuoha, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain, Mark

Clattenburg

Aston Villa v Brentford (8:15pm)

Presenter: Manish Bhasin

Pundits: Thomas Hitszlsperger, Steve Sidwell, Eni Aluko

Reporter: Karthi Gnanasegaram

Commentary: Steve Wilson and Lucy Ward

Southampton v Chelsea (7:30pm)

Presenter: Ade Oladipo

Pundits: Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Kevin Davies

Reporter: Paul Belverstone

Commentary: Ian Darke and Stephen Warnock

Everton v Wolves (7:30pm)

Presenter: Alex Aljoe

Pundits: Leon Osman, Rachel Corsie

Reporter: Chris Latchem

Commentary: Jim Proudfoot and Rob Green

Man City v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)

Presenter: Kelly Somers

Pundits: Gael Clichy, Stuart Pearce

Reporter: Katie Shanahan

Commentary: Conor McNamara and Michael Brown

Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Presenter: Dan Walker

Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler

Reporter: Ian Irving

Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson

Arsenal v Man United (8:15pm)

Presenter: Gabby Logan

Pundits: Theo Walcott, Roberto Martinez, Dimitar Berbatov

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Cayana Freeman

Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer

Thursday 5th December

Fulham v Brighton (7:30pm)

Presenter: Marcus Buckland

Pundits: Steve Sidwell, Glenn Murray

Reporter: Faye Carruthers

Commentary: Mark Scott and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs (8:15pm)

Presenter: Gabby Logan

Pundits: Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Eni Aluko

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Alex Aljoe

Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer

How to watch Amazon Prime Video on TV and live stream

Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app, all you need is an account.

New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.

With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as All or Nothing: Arsenal and Rooney with full access to its extensive library of TV and films, plus free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.

You can also tune in via the Amazon Prime Video app on a range of iOS and Android devices including phones and tablets. We've listed most of the key devices below.

Smart TV: Check out the full list of manufacturers here.

Check out the full list of manufacturers here. Games consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Smartphones: Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores.

Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores. Amazon devices: Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone.

Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone. Other media players: Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Google Chromecast and Apple TV. TV boxes: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk, BT and more.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.